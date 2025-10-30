Emrill, a leading integrated facilities management services provider in the UAE, has expanded its suite of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accredited training programmes to 43 courses. CPD is an internationally recognised framework for structured, career-focused learning. All accredited programmes are reviewed and certified to ensure relevance, quality and measurable outcomes. This milestone further reinforces Emrill’s position as a leader in people development and the only facilities management provider in the UAE offering CPD-certified training.

Since becoming a CPD-accredited provider in 2021, Emrill has maintained its accreditation for five consecutive years and delivered 6,288 hours of training to 2,005 employees, reaching over 223 nationalities across multiple departments. The CPD programme maintains an 88.35 per cent course completion rate and a satisfaction score of 96.78 per cent. In 2025, over 75 per cent of employees who previously completed CPD training remained with the business, underscoring the programme’s impact on employee engagement and retention.

All CPD-accredited courses are delivered through Emrill’s Centre of Excellence (COE), the company’s in-house training facility and knowledge hub. Established to drive continuous professional development across all levels of the organisation, the COE provides a structured environment where employees access practical, high-quality learning experiences that align with business objectives and international standards. The COE also plays a central role in Emrill’s broader learning strategy by fostering innovation, sharing best practices and enhancing technical and leadership competencies.

The CPD-accredited courses encompass a diverse range of subjects, including leadership and management, project delivery, emotional intelligence, finance, customer relationship management, communication, and health and safety. Each course is designed to close performance gaps, support career development and enhance individual and team effectiveness. All courses are developed and delivered to international standards as recognised by the CPD Certification Service.

Emrill’s commitment to structured professional development has been consistently recognised in the industry. The company has won the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) Award for Excellence in People Development for the past two years, recognising Emrill’s efforts to create meaningful and measurable learning experiences that deliver value to both employees and clients.

Stuart Harrison, CEO of Emrill, said: "Our people are our greatest asset and their growth is fundamental to our long-term success. As the only FM provider in the UAE to offer CPD-accredited training, we can continuously equip our teams with the skills and knowledge they need to perform with confidence and purpose. The recognition we have received from MEFMA over the last two years reflects the strength and impact of our approach."

Emrill’s commitment to learning and development reflects the company’s belief that continuous improvement is essential to building high-performing teams and delivering exceptional service. By providing high-quality, accredited training, Emrill is investing in the growth of its workforce, contributing to the long-term success of its clients, and advancing standards across the UAE’s facilities management industry.

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps transform built environments to enrich, shape environments, and create great places to live, work, and visit while achieving their commercial goals by providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill's mission is to empower excellence, pioneer sustainability, and innovate facilities and environments for a better tomorrow by providing quality services, ensuring safety, and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been recognised for its learning and development achievements, being named the winner of the BICSc award for Excellence in Training (International). Emrill also gained CPD certification in 2021, renewing its membership for a fifth year in 2025 and launching 43 CPD-certified courses.

Emrill was awarded the first ESG Label issued by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious accolade signifies Emrill's commitment to sustainability and excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC and BICSc accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill's ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.