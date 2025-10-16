Emrill Energy, a division of leading integrated facilities management company Emrill, has completed the first phase of comprehensive retrofits of chilled water HVAC systems across multiple projects in Barsha Heights, Dubai Marina, Silicon Oasis, Dubailand and Sharjah. Delivered in collaboration with Green Leaf’s AirNERGY solution, the project supports the Real Estate Regulatory Agency’s (RERA) 2023 Energy Efficiency policy, which promotes optimised energy consumption across jointly owned properties in Dubai.

The retrofits have already delivered significant results, achieving total electricity savings of 14 per cent over an 18-month period. Across all sites, the systems have provided over 6.5 million tonne hours of plant cooling while consuming 10,738,586 kWh of electricity, resulting in verified savings of 1,491,075 kWh and an average efficiency gain of 21 per cent.

These outcomes were achieved through the modernisation of five to 19-year-old chiller systems, incorporating high-efficiency electro-mechanical components and integration with an advanced AI-powered remote monitoring and control platform. Collecting over 250 operational variables across the chilled water plants and sites, the system continuously adjusts performance parameters in real time to maximise efficiency.

Over an 18-month performance period, the upgraded chillers demonstrated superior energy efficiency results across both daytime and nighttime cycles while delivering consistent cooling performance throughout Dubai’s high-ambient summer months.

The project was executed with zero capital expenditure for clients and included a no-cost operations and maintenance package for the chiller plant. In addition to preventive maintenance, the scope covered major equipment repairs, including compressor and condenser coil replacements. Operational continuity was maintained throughout the retrofit process, with resident comfort preserved and system downtime minimised.

“This project showcases our ability to deliver intelligent, data-driven sustainability solutions that are both technically advanced and financially accessible,” said Shariq Ahmad, associate director at Emrill Energy. “With no upfront investment required from the client and tangible, measurable savings already achieved, we are setting a new benchmark for practical sustainability in the UAE real estate sector.”

Supported by a monitoring architecture that polls over 82 data points per chiller every second, data is securely transmitted via an IoT network and, in collaboration with Green Leaf, analysed using AI-enabled tools. This approach detects anomalies and predicts faults up to 72 hours in advance, improving system uptime and extending asset life.

With phase 2 now in progress, which includes upgrades to the pilot chiller and chilled water pumps, annual energy savings and emissions reductions are projected for each site. Emrill Energy also plans to expand monitoring capabilities to air handling and water-side systems and further integrate AI controls with the building management system to create a fully autonomous optimisation loop.

