For the 12th consecutive year, Emrill, a leading facilities management provider in the UAE, played a pivotal role in ensuring Downtown Dubai was returned to its pristine state following the annual New Year’s Eve celebrations. This longstanding collaboration with Emaar highlights Emrill’s position as a trusted partner in managing large-scale facilities management operations for one of Dubai’s most prominent events.

The New Year’s Eve celebrations in Downtown Dubai attract a high number of visitors annually, placing increasing demands on clean-up operations. Each year, Emrill scales its efforts to accommodate the growing number of visitors, enhancing its resources and adopting innovative solutions to meet the event’s logistical challenges. This year’s operation commenced at 12:15am on 1 January 2025 and was completed within 65 minutes, ensuring public roads were ready for use by 1:20am.

Advanced planning was key to this year’s success, with Emrill preparing weeks in advance in collaboration with the Downtown Dubai master community. Measures included the installation of additional waste bins, the creation of temporary waste storage areas, and the removal of scenic furniture to expand spectator zones. Supplementary lighting and power sources were also deployed to support both the event and subsequent clean-up.

Safety remained at the forefront of Emrill’s operations, with comprehensive planning designed to minimise disruption to visitors and residents while maintaining a secure environment. A team of 227 operatives, supported by 25 technicians and 20 managers and supervisors, was mobilised to execute the clean-up across key locations, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Souk Al Bahar Bridge, and surrounding plaza, park, promenade and roadways.

To optimise efficiency and sustainability, Emrill utilised advanced technologies such as autonomous cleaning robots, street cleaners, and water-saving high-pressure washers. These tools not only expedited the clean-up process but also supported the company’s environmental objectives by reducing water usage and improving resource management.

Gopalakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer at Emrill, commented: “Twelve years of continuous service for Downtown Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebrations is a testament to our strong partnership with Emaar and our ability to adapt and scale operations to meet increasing demands. Our commitment to safety, sustainability, and operational excellence ensures we deliver seamless services year after year.”

Emrill’s continued involvement in Dubai’s largest annual celebration exemplifies its leadership in the facilities management sector. By combining strategic planning, innovative technology, and a commitment to sustainability, Emrill consistently delivers high-impact solutions that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors while setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps organisations shape environments and create great places to live, work and visit while achieving their commercial goals through providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill's mission to be the region's preferred facilities management partner is being achieved by providing quality services, ensuring safety and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been recognised for its learning and development achievements, being named as the winner of the BICSc award for Excellence in Training (International). Emrill also gained CPD certification in 2021, renewing its membership for a third year in 2023 and launching 25 CPD-certified courses.

As the first FM company to be awarded the Dubai Chamber CSR Label for its sustainable and responsible corporate practices, the company has now held this title for 11 consecutive years.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC and BICSc accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and also benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill's ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.

To learn more, please visit www.emrill.com