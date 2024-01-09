Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Empyre Communications, Dubai’s leading Public Relations and Marketing agency, which oversees a rich portfolio of luxury, hospitality, beauty, fashion, corporate and tech brands, has been appointed as the agency of choice for three Fairmont properties in the UAE; Fairmont Dubai, Fairmont Fujairah and Fairmont Ajman. Empyre Communications will be responsible for managing all PR operations to the brand across the GCC with a focus on the hotel communication, F&B outlets, and amenities.

Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road stands as an iconic masterpiece in the heart of Dubai, amidst the vibrance of The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the mesmerizing Dubai Fountains. The hotel offers unparalleled convenience to the world's largest shopping center and the tallest man-made structure in the world. Fairmont Ajman is a beachfront 5-star hotel situated in Ajman, just 30 minutes away from the bustling metropolis of Dubai. Combining hospitality and elegance with a deep connection to the natural surroundings, Fairmont Ajman promises exceptional cultural, leisure and dining experiences in a truly spectacular setting. Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort, an idyllic 5-star hotel in the United Arab Emirates. Nestled among the hidden valleys of the majestic Al Hajar Mountains, Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort lies along the coast of Dibba, the second largest town in the emirate of Fujairah.

Commenting on the agency's latest project win, Stephanie Farah, Managing Director & Founder of Empyre Communications, said: “This is an incredible milestone for the agency. To be representing three properties under such a prestigious brand is a true testament and reflection of the exceptional work we have delivered over the years across the industry.”