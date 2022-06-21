Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Empyre Communications, Dubai’s leading Public Relations & Marketing agency, which oversees a large portfolio of luxury, beauty, hospitality, lifestyle, corporate and tech clientele, has been appointed as the agency of choice by renowned LA nail care brand, ORLY.

Founded in 1975 by Jeff Pink, innovator of the timeless classic original french manicure, ORLY keeps on the heels of the latest trends and delivers bright ideas and hot colors that fans love. The award-winning nail care brand focuses on innovative, cutting-edge colors, treatments, textures, and designs while making waves within the nail industry.

First introduced to the UAE in 2017, ORLY delivers quality and value without compromise in its company DNA. Industry professionals appreciate the brand's iconic ranges, sought-after products, and first-of-its-kind formulas, all Halal-Certified, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Stephanie Farah, CEO & Founder of Empyre Communications, comments: “We are delighted to be representing such a highly-respected and innovative brand in the nail care industry, and look forward to witnessing the journey of ORLY's future success!".