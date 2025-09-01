United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Empyre Communications, Dubai’s leading PR and Marketing powerhouse, expanded its ever-growing portfolio with ten new brands spanning from restaurants, to sportswear, and a consulting firm: GITANO Dubai, carine by Chef Izu, Blume Dubai Mall, ASICS, Blume Sports Lounge, Fumée, The Coop House, and Social Distrikt, Korn Ferry, and Persian Caviar. Additionally, the agency has also renewed its contract with Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah for another year of delivering PR and Marketing services.

Empyre Communications has been entrusted with overseeing comprehensive PR, influencer marketing, and social media management for carine, Blume Dubai Mall, and Blume Sports Lounge. In addition, the agency has been appointed to manage PR, influencer marketing, events, and brand collaborations for GITANO Dubai, The Coop House, Social Distrikt, and Persian Caviar. For Korn Ferry, the scope will be focused exclusively on corporate communications.

Following a successful year of collaboration, Empyre Communications has renewed its contract with Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah for a further year. Over the past 12 months, the agency has delivered a comprehensive scope of Public Relations, Influencer Marketing, and Brand Collaborations, driving strong visibility for the property and reinforcing its position as a leading hospitality destination in the region. Building on this momentum, Empyre Communications will continue to implement creative, impact-driven campaigns designed to elevate the hotel’s brand presence and guest engagement.

“Empyre Communications is proud to be partnering with an exciting and diverse portfolio of brands that continue to shape Dubai’s dynamic landscape. These key partnerships highlight the agency’s versatility and strength in delivering tailored strategies that resonate across industries. Alongside these new appointments, the agency is pleased to extend its partnership with Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah for a second year, continuing to drive impactful PR, influencer marketing, and brand collaborations for the property,” said Stephanie Farah, Founder & Managing Director, Empyre Communications.

About Empyre Communications

Founded in Dubai in 2017 by Stephanie Farah, Empyre Communications has grown into one of the region’s leading PR and marketing powerhouses, representing an extensive portfolio of hospitality, lifestyle, F&B, beauty, fashion, and corporate brands. The agency is recognized for its strategic storytelling, innovative campaigns, and measurable impact, delivering results that resonate across both regional and international markets.

With a team of specialists across public relations, influencer marketing, social media management, events, and brand collaborations, Empyre Communications offers a 360-degree approach that positions it as a one-stop communications partner for brands seeking long-term visibility and growth.

The agency has been consistently acknowledged for its influence and leadership in the industry, including being named to Caterer Middle East’s PR Power List, which highlights the region’s most impactful communications agencies. Over the years, Empyre Communications has been entrusted by globally renowned brands and regional leaders alike — from luxury hotels and fine dining concepts to international fashion houses, beauty innovators, and corporate giants.