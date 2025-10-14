Muscat: Affirming its position as a forward-looking financial institution driving progress across sectors vital to Oman’s sustainable future, Sohar International served as the Exclusive Banking Partner of the IEEE PowerTalks 2025, held from 13–15 October at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. Supported by the Authority for Public Services Regulation and hosted by Nama Group, this year’s edition focused on “Advancing Oman’s Energy Transition” — highlighting the nation’s drive toward building a resilient power system and accelerating its decarbonization journey. Sohar International’s participation reaffirmed its strategic role in enabling transformative national agendas that balance innovation, sustainability, and competitiveness. Representing the bank’s project finance expertise, Hisham Hassan Moosa, Senior Executive Vice President & Head – Project Finance & Global Banking, participated as a panelist on the opening day, contributing insights on “Financing Energy Transition: Investment Trends and Capital Flows in Renewable and Low Carbon Projects.”

Speaking on the occasion, Hisham Hassan Moosa, Sr. EVP & Head – Project Finance & Global Banking at Sohar International stated, “Platforms such as IEEE PowerTalks are invaluable because they bring together the intellect, innovation, and resolve needed to address one of the most defining challenges of our time—energy transition. The conversations here go beyond technical frameworks; they spark collaboration, align capital with purpose, and translate ambition into tangible outcomes. By fostering dialogue between global leaders and local experts, these discussions become pivotal in charting the path toward a low-carbon future that is both inclusive and future-ready, in alignment with the national objectives outlined in Oman Vision 2040. At Sohar International, we contribute to such platforms not only by sharing financial insights, but by enabling ideas to translate into investable opportunities—reinforcing our conviction that sustainable economic growth requires a financial sector that is both adaptive and responsive.”

Over two days, the conference featured technical sessions that explored pressing industry themes, including Power Market Updates, Renewables and Storage, Power Grids, Distribution Networks, Energy Efficiency, and Asset Management & Optimization. The third day was dedicated to masterclasses, addressing priority topics that required deeper exploration and practical application. Complementing these discussions, the three-day exhibition served as a knowledge and innovation hub, where leading entities presented dynamic solutions and initiatives that could shape the sector’s trajectory. For Sohar International, this engagement strengthens its commitment to connecting pioneering ideas with financial frameworks that enable their realization and long-term impact.

By supporting platforms of such caliber, Sohar International continues to uphold its role as a trusted partner in advancing national priorities while setting new benchmarks in financial leadership. The bank remains dedicated to facilitating progress that is not only measured in returns, but also in transformation, collective benefit, and meaningful contribution to the economy and society at large.

