Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to advancing innovation and operational excellence across Oman’s financial ecosystem, Sohar International has launched an enhanced version of its Corporate Mobile App, designed to meet the evolving needs of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporates seeking greater efficiency and control over their financial operations. The upgraded app introduces a suite of powerful new features — including transaction initiation and authorization, salary payments, and bill management — all accessible within a single, secure, and mobile-first platform.

With this launch, Sohar International becomes the first bank in Oman to enable salary payments through a corporate mobile app, empowering businesses to streamline payroll, enhance cash flow management, and execute key banking activities anytime, anywhere. This milestone, introduced under the bank’s “Always a Step Ahead” digital capability campaign, underscores Sohar International’s ongoing support for the SME sector — a cornerstone of Oman’s economic diversification — while aligning with the national digital transformation agenda and the broader aspirations of Oman Vision 2040.

Commenting on the launch, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Empowering corporates and SMEs remains pivotal to accelerating national growth and achieving the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040. At Sohar International, we view digital innovation not merely as an enabler of efficiency, but as a catalyst for economic diversification and sustainable progress. The enhanced Corporate Mobile App reflects our continued commitment to strengthening the business ecosystem, fostering financial inclusion, and supporting enterprises to lead with confidence in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

Evolving from an approvals-only platform into a comprehensive financial command centre, the enhanced app provides business owners with real-time visibility, secure authorization, and greater autonomy over their daily operations. Designed for executives and decision-makers managing diverse operations, the enhanced Corporate Mobile App provides greater autonomy and control over key financial processes. Clients can now initiate domestic and international transfers, process salary payments, and manage utilities such as electricity, water, and telecom bills directly from one integrated platform.

With instant authorization capabilities and multi-layered security frameworks, the solution ensures financial workflows progress efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, accountability, and governance. By digitizing routine processes and reducing reliance on paper-based transactions, the app helps organizations—particularly SMEs to achieve higher levels of efficiency, agility, and operational resilience.

As part of its broader digital transformation strategy, Sohar International continues to leverage technology to redefine corporate banking. Initiatives such as this underscore the bank’s dedication to delivering intelligent, customer-centric solutions that enhance business performance, reinforce trust, and contribute to Oman’s sustainable economic progress in line with Oman Vision 2040.

About Sohar International:

