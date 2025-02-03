Muscat. In line with its intuitive efforts to empower Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through well-articulated solutions, ahlibank has recently announced the launch of its Point of Sale (POS) Financing Program for SMEs. The new program is geared towards SMEs who are willing to use, or are already using, ahlibank’s POS machines, granting short/medium term loans against POS receivables for operating and capital expenditures.

As per the credit parameters, ahlibank’s new POS Financing Program offers loans that amount up to RO 150,000 for up to 36 months with daily repayment tied to POS transactions. The Bank also allows financing options of up to 30% of the last 12 months of POS turnover for operating expenditure, and up to 70% for capital expenditure (which is capped at RO 150,000). Customers are provided credit cards as a combined solution of up to 15% of the financing limits (capped at RO. 10,000). Most notably, the financing program is granted with quick approval and a timely disbursement process.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Hassan Maqbool, AGM - Head of SME at ahlibank, said, “At ahlibank, we recognize the role SMEs play in bolstering the economy. Our innovative approach reflects this, as we strive to offer tailor-made solutions to our SME customers with utmost excellence and efficiency. By empowering businesses with the essential tools needed to grow, we have played an active part in their journey, easing financial burdens and enhancing customer satisfaction. We are eagerly anticipating witnessing the impact the POS Financing Program will have on SMEs, and the broader Omani economy as a whole."

The POS financing program from ahlibank is set to empower retail businesses, restaurants, service providers and other sectors that utilize POS systems. It will assist business owners seeking to manage their cash flow and expand their operations, allowing them to identify and invest in further opportunities for growth. With flexible financial solutions and a simple application process, the program will bolster the SMEs sector, assisting them in their journey moving forwards as key contributors to the nation’s economy.

With the launch of the POS Financing Program, ahlibank reaffirms its steadfast commitment to supporting the growth and success of SMEs. The Bank’s inclusive solutions empower businesses, elevating them to newer heights, and grander avenues of success. Rest assured that ahlibank will remain at the forefront of excellence, bringing the best and latest innovations to the financial scene.