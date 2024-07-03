Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The United States Green Building Council (USGBC) awarded a Gold rating to the Business Bay 05 district cooling plant, owned and operated by Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider. This recognition for the Business Bay 05 district cooling plant is a result of the successful adherence to the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards set by the US Green Building Council. The award is the sixth gold achieved by Empower for its state-of-the-art district cooling plants after Business Bay 02 & 03, Za’abeel, Al Barsha Heights, and JVC.

By achieving this prestigious green building certification, Empower reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection, reducing carbon footprint, and demonstrating its dedication to innovation and sustainability. This accomplishment further enhances the company’s impressive portfolio of assets that have previously received similar accolades.

His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower said; “Empower strives to be a leader in environmentally friendly cooling. We go beyond building district cooling plants to achieve the highest green building standards, by establishing a sustainable model to save energy without harming the environment and its resources, taking into account the architectural design of Dubai's evolving urban environment.”

“To this end, we work closely with various government entities for Dubai to achieve the desired goal as envisaged in its carbon reduction strategy, and Empower has a long history of notable operational achievements in accelerating the transformation of its large portfolio of plant assets to keep pace the government's strategy”, he added.

Business Bay 05 district cooling plant operates with smart and innovative technologies developed by Empower for which it has received global appreciation. The plant is equipped with Thermal Energy Storage (TES), which contributes to saving a significant amount of electrical energy. Empower also uses Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) technology in the plant's operations to reduce freshwater consumption and preserve natural resources for future generations.