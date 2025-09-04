Dubai, UAE: Building on its leading position in the global district cooling sector, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has announced its sponsorship and participation in the second International District Energy Conference in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC2025). The conference will take place in Santiago, Chile, on September 9-10, 2025. H. E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, Special Advisor on District Cooling to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Member Emeritus of the Board of Directors of the International District Energy Association (IDEA), and the Chairman of the District Cooling Operators Association-GCC region, will take part in the main sessions on the first day of the conference, which will be attended by prominent experts, industry leaders, and decision-makers in the global district cooling sector.

The conference is organised by the Ministry of Energy and the Sustainable Energy Agency of Chile, funded by the Global Environmental Facility (GEF), and supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Cool Coalition, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), and the International District Energy Association (IDEA). It will feature a diverse programme of panel discussions and workshops addressing key issues related to the district energy sector, along with a review of the experiences of several countries in deploying district energy systems and their success in expanding their application. An exceptional lineup of around 25 speakers, including government leaders, industry players and global partners from the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and the United Arab Emirates, is expected to participate.

As part of his participation in the conference, H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar will highlight Empower’s long-standing record of achievements in strengthening the foundations of the district cooling sector in the Middle East region and globally, as well as its role in advancing the sector and promoting its widespread adoption. He will also showcase the pioneering example set by Dubai and the UAE in implementing sustainable district cooling solutions, along with their significant progress in reducing emissions, achieving carbon neutrality, and supporting global climate ambitions. These efforts have earned Dubai global recognition as a ‘Champion City’ for district cooling.

“As the world’s largest district cooling services provider, Empower is committed to sharing its pioneering experience in district cooling and providing support to advance the sector and develop sustainable innovations and technologies. Our participation as a sponsor of the second edition of the International District Energy Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC2025) reflects our commitment to the directives of our wise leadership to share our successful experiences globally and to set a model in climate action, environmental protection, and the development of clean and sustainable technologies, while supporting their adoption and expansion locally, regionally, and internationally,” Bin Shafar said.

The CEO further emphasised that Empower’s leading position and continued successes reflect the UAE’s proactive vision and its sustained efforts to leverage innovation and the latest technologies to decarbonise key sectors, and advance a green economy for a sustainable future. He added that Empower will remain committed to driving further progress and development in the district cooling sector, in line with the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 and the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy.