Dubai, UAE: H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, took part in the ‘International Energy Leadership Programme’ organised by the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs of the UAE. The programme hosted 30 senior leaders and heads of energy sectors representing 19 countries, including Montenegro, Mongolia, the Maldives, Georgia, Seychelles, Indonesia, Senegal, Kenya, Morocco, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Ethiopia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam, and Costa Rica.

The programme, which is designed to enhance the capabilities of energy leaders and provide them with specialized skills by developing leadership and administrative capacities, and by sharing success stories and pioneering UAE models in energy, work models, and government modernization and development. it featured a comprehensive agenda that included field visits to government entities and leading companies, interactive workshops, and discussions with distinguished Emirati experts.

During the programme, Bin Shafar delivered an in-depth presentation on the UAE’s pioneering experience in district cooling, which has evolved into a regional and global benchmark under the unwavering support and forward-looking vision of the country’s leadership. He also underscored Empower’s pivotal role as the world’s largest district cooling services provider, noting how its strategic projects are setting new benchmarks for energy efficiency and resource conservation.

Bin Shafar highlighted Empower’s landmark achievements, which have helped eliminate millions of tons of carbon emissions annually and save billions of kilowatt-hours of electricity, reinforcing Dubai and the UAE’s position as global pioneers in adopting innovative sustainable solutions. He stressed that the company’s impact goes beyond environmental benefits, extending to economic and social value by advancing the green economy and contributing to a healthier, more balanced urban environment for Dubai’s residents.

“The International Energy Leadership Programme serves as a vital platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise among global leaders, underscoring the UAE’s pioneering role in fostering international partnerships that advance a more sustainable future for generations to come. Our participation provides an opportunity to highlight the key achievements of the UAE and Empower in district cooling, which has emerged as one of the most innovative solutions for improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. We take pride in the fact that Dubai’s experience has evolved into a global benchmark, reinforcing sustainability efforts and supporting the pursuit of carbon neutrality,” said HE Ahmad Bin Shafar.

“We remain guided by the forward-looking vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to accelerate the transition energy efficiency and build a sustainable green economy. This commitment is aligned with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy, Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 and UAE Net-Zero by 2050 strategic initiative,” he added.