Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has announced the conclusion of its summer campaign ‘Set and Save at 24°C’, which ran from June to September 2025. By encouraging customers to adopt sustainable practices through the campaign, most notably setting the air conditioner thermostat to auto mode at 24°C, Empower has successfully reduced district cooling consumption during this summer.

The campaign raised awareness on the importance of optimised district cooling consumption among approximately 148,000 customers across residential, commercial, and other sectors. It also achieved the highest level of community engagement since the campaign was launched 12 years ago. The initiative supported customers in adopting best practices to lower energy use for indoor cooling during the summer and save on their monthly bills. In doing so, Empower fulfilled its social responsibility by helping customers become responsible consumers who are aware of the risks of excessive energy consumption.

“This summer, we succeeded in increasing awareness among our customers about the importance of rationalising district cooling consumption, which was reflected in their strong response to our guidelines since the launch of the campaign. The continuity and high efficiency of our operations, despite the intense heat, demonstrate our readiness and ability to meet growing demand reliably. This cooperation has also contributed to achieving our environmental goals by optimising energy resources and reducing carbon emissions, thereby strengthening our role in supporting the UAE’s leadership vision to build a low-carbon economy and a sustainable society,” said H.E. Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“The results we achieved this year inspire us to launch further initiatives aimed at improving energy efficiency, adopting the latest technologies to enhance the conservation of our natural resources, reducing costs, and setting a global benchmark in the district cooling sector. Our summer campaign is not limited to raising awareness; it is a continuous commitment we renew each year, reaffirming our partnership with customers and the community on the path to sustainability and consolidating Dubai’s position as a global leader in energy efficiency and sustainable cooling,” he added.

Empower emphasised that its advanced systems and uninterrupted operations continued to deliver district cooling services efficiently throughout the summer months, without any service disruptions, despite record high temperatures this year. This performance ensured customer comfort and business continuity, while reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the environmental impact of peak energy demand.