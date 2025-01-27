Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has called on participants at the Arab Health 2025 Exhibition and Conference to embrace district cooling solutions as an efficient means of safeguarding public health and achieving sustainability goals. Speaking on the sidelines of the event’s 50th edition, held under the theme “Where the World of Healthcare Meets,” Empower highlighted the vital role district cooling plays in enabling Dubai's healthcare sector to thrive in an optimal and healthy environment. Empower's environmentally friendly district cooling systems provide advanced, world-class solutions, serving numerous healthcare projects, most notably Dubai Healthcare City, where Empower has reached a total cooling capacity of 142,000 refrigeration tons (RT).

Empower encourages the elite gathering of healthcare leaders and international exhibitors from around the globe to adopt these sustainable solutions. The company urges the more than 3,800 exhibitors from over 180 countries to explore the health benefits offered by district cooling systems.

The company reiterated its commitment to supporting and enhancing the healthcare sector by continuing to provide cooling services that protect and preserve community health. Empower places significant emphasis on sustainability and environmental preservation as part of its contribution to mitigating climate change.

H.E. Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “We provide district cooling services to several medical facilities in Dubai, including major hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. Empower prioritizes the healthcare sector by delivering sustainable and world-class district cooling services that protect the environment, conserve energy, and operate silently around the clock, ensuring the comfort of patients and medical staff in Dubai."

Empower supplies district cooling solutions to dozens of leading hospitals, clinics, and laboratories across Dubai, including Clemenceau Medical Center, Mediclinic City Hospital, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital, Moorfields Eye Hospital, the Neuro Spine Hospital, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE, Galadari Derma Clinic, the International Modern Hospital, the headquarters of Al Jalila Foundation, and many more.