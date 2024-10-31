Dubai, UAE: The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Regulatory and Licensing Sector of the Postal Sector Regulatory Committee, with an aim of enhancing Emiratisation across companies operating in the Courier, Express and Postal sector (CEP). The partnership is a result of the efforts of both parties to support the UAE’s national goals by creating more opportunities for Emirati nationals and supporting their integration into the private sector’s workforce.

The MoU was signed by Abdulaziz Al Falahi, Emiratisation Recruitment Superintendent in Dubai at the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, and Mohamed Khalid Bin Sulaiman, Chief Regulatory and Licensing Officer at the Regulatory and Licensing Sector, in the presence of H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and Director-General of the Human Resources Department in Dubai.

The MoU focuses on enabling national cadres to access a community of over 160 private companies within the CEP sector. It seeks to provide diverse career opportunities for Emirati nationals through dedicated employment initiatives, comprehensive training programs and professional development programs to empower Emirati cadres, further ensuring their readiness to succeed in the private sector and contribute effectively to the nation’s economic and strategic goals.

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, commented, “The MoU with the Postal Sector Regulatory Committee strengthens our efforts to accelerate Emiratisation within the private sector. By expanding opportunities within companies operating in the postal and express delivery sector, we are offering Emirati talents the chance to grow their skills and thrive in competitive business environments.”

Mohamed Khalid Bin Sulaiman, Chief Regulatory and Licensing Officer at the Regulatory and Licensing Sector, said: “The MoU with EHRDC comes in line with our broader efforts to connect private sector companies operating within the CEP sector with Emirati talents. The key goal is to contribute to supporting the Emiratisation efforts nationally and benefit private sector companies by leveraging the capabilities and efficiency of Emirati cadres. Through this collaboration, we reaffirm the Committee’s commitment to contributing to the development of Emirati cadres and ensuring their readiness for leadership and innovation in the postal and logistics sectors through workshops with our key government partners.

The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to create a reference entity representing stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, ensuring an attractive and stimulating environment for attracting Emirati human resources, and ensuring the alignment of Emirati students' educational outcomes with the labor market requirements in the emirate according to strategic sectors.