Dubai-based business consultancy The Corporate Group has today joined hands with Adam Bradford Agency, a social enterprise development firm owned by British entrepreneur and Her Majesty the Queen’s Young Leader Adam Bradford.

Dubai, UAE: Adam, 29, has over 12 years’ experience in social enterprise and has worked for organisations such as UnLtd – the foundation for social entrepreneurs and Youth Business International, as well as consulting globally to set up programmes for corporations, governments and non-profit organisations which encourage social entrepreneurship and startup activity. He was also one of the founding advisors which helped launch the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust – a platform and grant-making body for young impact-focused entrepreneurs.

Cementing the organisations’ long-standing strategic collaborations, this partnership brings the ‘Inspiring Futures’ campaign into joint ownership between TCG and the Agency. Together, both parties will host a further three interactive startup events this year through the campaign with thematic focuses such as tourism and sustainable development.

Since opening a branch in the UAE in 2020, Adam Bradford Agency has provided consultancy support to early-stage entrepreneurs and collaborated with local brands to build capacity in the areas of innovation and social enterprise development. Speaking at the MOU signing ceremony in Downtown Dubai today, agency owner Mr Bradford said: ‘It is a blessing to have cemented this genuine and progressive partnership today. The Corporate Group have been excellent strategic advisors to our company as we entered the region and it makes perfect sense for us to combine our joint expertise to create more platforms in support of the UAE’s vision to attract talent, invest in sustainable initiatives and become the place to be for upcoming entrepreneurs. My motto is to give a chance and extend a hand to the next generation and this partnership will achieve exactly that.’

The Corporate Group (TCG) is an Emirati holding company with subsidiaries operating in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and London. TCG is a strategic partner with key Government bodies, attracting foreign businesses and investments to UAE and the region. Their services are related to business setup, corporate services, business incubation centers, strategic partnerships, business advisory services, market entry/distribution, and many more, for local and international companies alike.

Speaking about the initiative, The Group Managing Director of TCG, Mr. Ayman Al Awadhi added “Dubai and UAE have been resilient and on the growth path consistently. In fact, the 2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Report ranks Dubai as #2 and Abu Dhabi as #5 globally. This is a result of a strong economic framework and visionary leadership of UAE. The Corporate Group places focus on attracting entrepreneurs from around the world to maximize the potential that the Dubai economy holds. We welcome all the applicants to leverage this ecosystem, and we wish them all the best!”

Recently, the Agency held its latest campaign event at Paramount Hotel with the support of Dan Bolton Creative Management and FedEx Express, where British expat JJ Thompson won support for his podcasting monetisation platform PodcastNow.

