Emirati entrepreneur and founder of Bumblebee Food, Qadreya Al Awadhi has achieved a significant milestone for her innovative baby food brand by securing an investment deal on Shark Tank Dubai. Her success on the popular television show highlights the promising potential of her groundbreaking venture in the region’s competitive baby food market.

A dynamic entrepreneur with a passion for providing nutritious and wholesome frozen meal plans for infants and toddlers, she impressed the panel of investors on Shark Tank Dubai. During her compelling pitch, Qadreya was seeking AED 50,000 in exchange for a modest 10% stake in her homegrown company, valuing it at AED 1.5 million. This remarkably low ask, a first in Shark Tank history, reflects Bumblebee Food's unwavering confidence in its ability to expand through strategic partnerships.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with four out of the five Sharks expressing positive interest in collaboration. Qadreya accepted partnership offers from three Sharks, Faisal Juma Belhoul, Amira Sajwani and Noor Sweid, paving the way for an exciting new chapter in Bumblebee Food's journey.

“This is a dream come true moment for me! With this investment deal, I am excited to accelerate the growth of my company with the right kind of partners and make a positive impact on the lives of young children and families across the UAE,” adds Qadreya.

For more information about Bumblebee Food and to explore their full range of products, please visit their website at www.bumblebeefood.com.