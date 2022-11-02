Dubai, UAE: EmiratesGBC, an organisation that promotes and educates on green issues in the built environment, today celebrated and recognised excellence and best practice in the built environment across 15 categories at the MENA Green Building Awards.

In its 11th cycle, the awards strengthen the green building movement in the region by honouring the outstanding work of private and public sector entities, associations, consultants as well as green building and sustainability practitioners. The winners were announced at a ceremony and awards dinner held at the Movenpick Hotel Bur Dubai.

Welcoming the guests, HE Dr Ali Al Jassim, Chairperson, EmiratesGBC, said: “We are pleased to recognise outstanding innovation and achievements at this year’s MENA Green Building Awards. With the MENA region hosting both COP27 and COP28, the importance of sustainability in the built environment in the region has never been more pronounced. Through our awards, we hope to inspire organisations and industry stakeholders to support net zero goals and together we will drive forward a sustainable future for generations to come.”

HE Dr Ali Al Jassim, Chairperson of EmiratesGBC delivered the opening address, followed by Abdullatif Al Bitawi, Director at EmiratesGBC, who gave a presentation.

The winners of the 2022 MENA Green Building Awards are:

Green Building Products of the Year – Energy Management: Takaunify by Taka Solutions

Green Building Products of the Year – Water Management: Hydraloop by Hydraloop

Green Building Products of the Year – Construction Material: Accoya Wood By Saint-Gobain Gulf Countries

Green Building Products of the Year – Indoor Air Quality: LIFE BREATH @ Treppan Hotel and Suites by SAIF AIR TECHNOLOGIES

Sustainable Design Project of the Year: Masdar Central Park by KEO International Consultants JV Mustadam Limited

Training Initiative of the Year: Sustainability Training for Suppliers by Aldar

Healthy Spaces Project of the Year: PwC by Cundall

Best Operations & Maintenance: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Green Building Research of the Year: Design and Optimization of Ground-Coupled Refrigeration Heat Exchanger for Dubai Climate Condition By RIT University of Dubai and Graded S.p.A

Green Contractor of the Year: Pivot Engineering and General Contracting Company

Green Consultant of the Year: AESG

Developer of the Year: Aldar

Retrofit Project of the Year: Aldar Square by Aldar

Green Building Project of The Year: LEED Gold Stations of the Dubai 2020 Metro Route by Roads and Transport Authority - Dubai

Net Zero Building Project of the Year: CMA Terminals Khalifa Port Administration Building by AD Ports Group

The event was endorsed by the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC). The official partners are Kuwait Green Building Council (KuwaitGBC), Qatar Green Building Council (QatarGBC), Lebanon Green Building Council (LebanonGBC), Jordan Green Building Council (JordanGBC), Palestine Green Building Council (PalestineGBC), Egypt Green Building Council (EgyptGBC), and Bahrain Green Building Council (BahrainGBC). Majid Al Futtaim was the Platinum Sponsor and Linxion Bartec Dubai was the Silver Sponsor.

-Ends-

About Emirates Green Building Council:

The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) was founded in June 2006, and became the 8th full member of the World Green Building Council in September 2006. EmiratesGBC is an organisation that promotes and educates on green issues in the built environment and is the official body for the UAE endorsed by the World Green Building Council. EmiratesGBC currently has around 170 members in the UAE which represents 1000s of individuals interested and involved in Green Building in the UAE and the region. In addition, EmiratesGBC members receive discounts on a number of programmes such as those related to conferences, seminars, training and green building events.

For more information:

Nivine William | Iman Ahmed

ASDA’A BCW

nivine.william@bcw-global.com | iman.ahmed@bcw-global.com

asdaa-bcw.com | arabyouthsurvey.com