Dubai, UAE: Emirates today unveiled a striking livery of a large UAE flag emblazoned across the fuselage of its iconic Airbus A380 aircraft, the world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft. The new livery on A6-EVG, is an extension of the airline's iconic tail design, and a powerful tribute to the spirit, ambition and unity of the UAE.



This initiative is part of Emirates' ‘This Flag Will Always Fly’ campaign, responding to the nationwide initiative launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This initiative called on all citizens and residents to raise the UAE flag as a unifying symbol across society, a shared responsibility and pride in the nation’s strength and cohesion during recent challenges.



His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group said: “We’re proud to respond to HH Sheikh Mohammad’s call to raise the flag as a tribute to the UAE’s unity and strength. Since our inception, every Emirates aircraft has proudly carried the UAE flag wherever it flies. This new livery is our way of honouring a home that has given us so much, and a nation that stands as proof of what is possible when we collectively choose, every day, to reach higher. There is no greater stage for our flag than in the skies, and no greater privilege for Emirates than to fly it with pride.”



The special livery features the colours of the UAE rendered in a bold, eye-catching 3D design that drapes elegantly across both sides of the aircraft. The moving canvas of national pride has already flown to New York and Brisbane and is scheduled to operate to more A380 destinations in the Emirates network, becoming visible from runways, skies and cities around the world.



Plans are underway to apply the flag design to an Emirates Boeing 777, the next largest commercial airliner in the sky after the A380.



The UAE flag is already a hallmark of every Emirates aircraft, painted across the tails of one of the world's most recognisable fleets, and carrying the nation’s colours across continents, time zones and cultures each day.



The special flag livery is one of many that have marked special national events and commemorations in the UAE. In 2017, the airline featured a customised decal of the late HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, with a bespoke livery for its 100th A380. The initiative marked the airline’s first initiative for the ‘Year of Zayed’, with 10 aircraft flying the special livery. That same year, the airline revealed the first of 40 aircraft carrying livery designs dedicated to Expo 2020 Dubai.