Dubai, UAE: Emirates Transport, the UAE’s leading provider of transport solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, to enhance vehicle connectivity and efficiency through advanced technologies. This strategic partnership aims to integrate innovative solutions that prioritize road safety, reduce environmental impact, and elevate fleet performance.

Through this collaboration, Emirates Transport and e& enterprise will leverage cutting-edge connected vehicle technologies, including advanced telematics, data analytics, and real-time communication systems. By utilizing IoT-driven insights, the partnership will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance driver safety. Predictive maintenance capabilities will also be implemented, reducing breakdowns, and extending vehicle lifespans while ensuring uninterrupted operations.

Both organizations are committed to ensuring these systems meet the highest standards of regulatory compliance, with a strong focus on data privacy, cybersecurity, and interoperability. Real-world pilot programs will play a crucial role in refining these technologies, gathering insights that validate their effectiveness in improving transportation safety and efficiency.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the transportation sector,” said Peter Milner Jørgensen, Acting CEO & CFO of Emirates Transport. “By integrating advanced connected vehicle technologies, we will optimize traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance coordination between vehicles and traffic systems. This collaboration also supports our environmental goals and aims to improve fleet reliability and efficiency. Together with e& enterprise, we are advancing towards a future of smarter, safer, and more sustainable mobility solutions aligned with the UAE’s vision.”

Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise, said:

“We are proud to partner with Emirates Transport in advancing connected vehicle technologies that drive smarter, greener, and more accessible mobility solutions. This collaboration is a key step toward revolutionizing urban mobility, optimizing transportation networks, and improving fleet performance, all while supporting the UAE's sustainability goals and vision for a smarter future.”

“By harnessing the transformative power of technology, this partnership is set to create smarter cities where intelligent mobility solutions lead to shorter commutes, safer roads, and better public services— delivering real improvements in road safety, environmental impact, and operational efficiency and ultimately helping to make cities more livable for everyone,” he added.

The MoU sets the foundation for a transformative approach to fleet management, where technology plays a pivotal role in addressing key challenges in transportation. Regular evaluations will ensure the partnership remains dynamic and adaptable, with findings and recommendations driving continuous improvements in implementation.