Dubai – Emirates Transport, the UAE’s leading provider of transport, leasing, and logistics services, hosted a special recognition ceremony on Tuesday 15th July 2025 at its Dubai headquarters to celebrate the achievements of four outstanding students.

The ceremony was led by Faryal Tawakul, Deputy CEO and Chief School Transport Officer, and formed part of the UAE’s Year of Community, a national initiative aimed at fostering unity, empowerment, and social contribution.

Titled “Your Journey, Our Pride – Student Excellence Recognition Program,” the event brought together students, their families, and senior leaders from Emirates Transport for a moment of shared pride and inspiration.

The initiative reflects Emirates Transport’s longstanding commitment to supporting students through safe, reliable school transportation, as well as its broader mission to contribute to national educational development.

Each of the students: Habiba Qudeih, Humaid Adel, Moza Al Mehrezi and Rawdha Al Mansoori were honoured with a certificate, a custom plaque, and a symbolic gift, in recognition of their academic excellence. The ceremony also featured personal speeches, and family interactions

Speaking at the event, Faryal Tawakul said: “At Emirates Transport, we believe that every student we serve carries the promise of a brighter tomorrow. But today, we shine a special light on these remarkable individuals whose academic excellence has set them apart. Their dedication, perseverance, and ambition are a source of immense pride not just for their families, but for all of us who have accompanied them on their educational journey. As we celebrate these top achievers, we also honour the spirit of every student across the nation, reaffirming our commitment to nurturing future generations. In the UAE’s Year of Community, this moment reminds us of the powerful impact we can make when we walk the path together.”

The event served as a platform to highlight the aspirations and determination of young Emiratis, amplifying their voices and celebrating their potential.

Reflecting on the recognition, one of the honoured students shared:

“I’m truly grateful for this recognition. It reminds me that hard work pays off, and that there are organisations like Emirates Transport that genuinely care about students and their futures”

Through this initiative, Emirates Transport reinforces its role not only as a provider of transport solutions, but also as a national partner in fostering a culture of academic excellence and youth empowerment, aligned with the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based future.

About Emirates Transport:

Emirates Transport was established in 1981 by a federal law issued by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with the mandate to operate government school transport services. It later evolved into a public joint-stock company owned by the Emirates Investment Authority.

Since its inception, the company has experienced significant growth and now offers a diverse range of services, including government and private school transport, transportation and leasing services, cargo transport, and both logistical and technical services. It also provides various support services such as fleet management, driver and bus attendant training, auctions, and more.

Emirates Transport has adopted the highest standards of safety, security, and quality in its operations, and is today considered one of the leading national companies in its fields. It has expanded its presence locally and regionally through strategic partnerships with prominent stakeholders and continues to advance confidently toward the future, with a focus on digitization, sustainability, and smart mobility solutions supporting the nation’s vision for a more flexible and sustainable transport sector.

For any media queries on Emirates Transport, please contact:

Binan Souleiman EmiratesTransport@kekstcnc.com

For more information, please visit: https://et.ae/en/

LinkedIn: Emirates Transport