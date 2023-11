Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Contributing to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, announced its strategic collaboration with renowned climate consulting firm A³&Co.® to drive an innovative decarbonization initiative across its Al Ain Cement Factory. The partnership, announced ahead of COP28, positions ESA’s cement operations at the forefront of sustainability, aligning seamlessly with the Group’s decarbonization targets and setting the stage for a transformative approach to Green Cement production.

The collaboration between Emirates Steel Arkan and A³&Co.® is geared towards implementing a cement specific decarbonization roadmap, with a primary focus on both reducing carbon emissions while lowering costs. This multi-phase initiative includes Decarbonization Baselining, Decarbonization Scenario Building & Roadmap, CBAM Compliance, and advisory support for SBTi Carbon Footprint Certification.

Hugo Losada, CEO of Building Materials, an Emirates Steel Arkan company, said, “Emirates Steel Arkan is an industry market leader in innovating and embracing green solutions that help decarbonize the sector’s value chain, setting a benchmark for sustainable and environmentally friendly steel and building materials. We are proud to be at the forefront of promoting sustainable cement decarbonization within the UAE through this collaboration with A³&Co.®, further exemplifying our commitment to advancing responsible solutions in the construction industry and aligning with the Group’s efforts to reduce CO2 emissions by 40% by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.”

As a key player in the UAE's cement industry, ESA’s Al Ain Cement Factory has been instrumental in cement and clinker production, significantly contributing to the nation's construction sector. With an annual output exceeding 3.1 million metric tons of clinker and 4.6 million metric tons of cement since 2014, the company plays a critical role in meeting domestic demand and contributing significantly to a variety of construction projects across the UAE and neighboring countries.

Amr Nader, CEO of A³&Co.® said, "We are pleased to initiate this transformative project with Emirates Steel Arkan, a significant step in UAE Cement decarbonization. Our primary goal is to develop a decarbonization roadmap that actively contributes to the UAE's ambitious Net Zero strategic goals and positions the region as a leader in Green Cement production."

Emirates Steel Arkan and A³&Co.® anticipate that this forward-thinking initiative will serve as a model for sustainable practices within the UAE Built Environment industry. Positioned ahead of COP28, the collaboration emphasizes the practicality and benefits of decarbonization in cement, highlighting the importance of building a resilient future in line with the global sustainability goals.



About Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA)

Emirates Steel Arkan (the Group) is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and more than 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.



Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is also among the leading decarbonized steel manufacturers in the world and is recognized for its world-class safety performance.



The Group’s steel and building materials have been used in some of the UAE’s most iconic construction projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Yas Island, and more.



Emirates Steel Arkan is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.



For more information, please visit our website: www.emiratessteelarkan.com