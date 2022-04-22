Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Stallions Group PJSC subsidiary, Royal Development Company (RDC), the UAE’s leading property management firm, have been appointed by Q Properties to manage Reem Hills, the recently launched AED 8 billion luxury residential project on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island.

With the first phase due for completion in December 2024, Royal Development Company will manage the project in its entirety, leading the overall planning to implementation process, including the design management and supervision of all contractors.

Kayed Khoma, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Stallions Group, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the Reem Hills project management contract; this outstanding achievement showcases Royal Development Company's continuous growth in these large-scale projects. This serves as a great example of the breadth of capabilities and expertise that RDC teams bring to our clients and confirms the trust and appreciation of our customers in our project management capacity and cutting-edge engineering."

Reem Hills will span 1.8 million sq/m of pristine land on Reem Island in the UAE’s capital. It is destined to be at the vanguard of the next stage of Abu Dhabi’s progression into sustainable living through innovative, eco-friendly design immersed with the natural landscape, all the while guaranteeing community amenities are easily accessible. An exclusive gated community, Reem Hills will showcase the UAE’s most luxurious and spacious residences.

Majed Fuad Mohammed Odeh, Chief Executive Officer of Q Holding, the parent company of Q Properties, said: “As confidence in the UAE’s property sector builds momentum and shows strong growth, Reem Hills is a timely development to meet increasing demand. We are thrilled to have the Royal Development Company team on board to manage the Reem Hills project on Al Reem Island, through which we will deliver the upper echelon of opulent lifestyle located right in the heart of the capital.”

A Q Properties development under the umbrella of Q Holding, Reem Hills is designed to allow residents to indulge their senses in a unique and luxurious environment, enjoying an escape from the pressures of today’s fast-paced life.

The development will provide sustainable living solutions, instrumental in shaping the growing market of Abu Dhabi, and cater for a diverse population from different cultures. Environmentally conscious construction methods and maintenance practices will be applied, to seamlessly integrate with our everyday lives, and ultimately improve them.

Reem Hills comprises a private beach, man-made hill, islands, canal, retail, and community facilities; including but not limited to parkland and open spaces, schools, mosques, community centres, club houses, cafes and restaurants, leisure areas for walking, exercise and biking, and transport options.

Emirates Stallions Group

Emirates Stallions Group is listed on the ADX with a portfolio comprising 5 subsidiary companies that span 6 industries, delivering products and services across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The Group operates across core investments, construction, and real estate sectors. Its diversified portfolio creates a total solution among its divisions: Development, Consultancy, design, project management, construction, landscaping, hospitality management, and associated services. This unique scope of services supports companies to work collaboratively to provide a turnkey solution and the ability to work individually.

Royal Development Company

The Royal Development Company (RDC) is a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group. It is a leading UAE property management company, encompassing design and delivery, to management of exceptional real estate assets. It has evolved to become a major player in the international development arena and delivered projects with more planned in over 20 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Q Properties

Q Properties, part of Abu Dhabi-based investment group and business enabler Q Holding, provides sustainable living solutions that shape the next phase of growth in the region. The company caters for a diverse population from different cultures and designing luxury homes that evoke an affluent quality of life. Building a firm foundation from which citizens and residents can be part of ground-breaking lifestyles, applying environmentally aware construction and maintenance practices that work seamlessly with the population’s everyday lives, and ultimately improve them.