UAE: In a move to enhance bilateral collaboration, Emirates Post Group Company (EPG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mauritius Post Ltd. aimed at fostering cooperation in various fields, including information and communication technology (ICT), postal services, and e-commerce solutions.

The MoU, signed by representatives of both organizations at EPG headquarters on July 8, 2023, in the attendance of H.E. Showkutally Soodhun, GCSK, Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to the U.A.E, and H.E. Deepak Balgobin, Minister of Information, Technology Communication and Innovation, Mauritius, recognizes the crucial role of ICT in advancing technical exchanges and promoting economic and social development. Acknowledging the advancements made by the United Arab Emirates in postal services, e-commerce, and mail hub services, both entities have expressed a shared commitment to strengthening partnerships, commercial ventures, and development in the postal and logistics sector.

Vijaye Anand Ramchurn, CEO of Mauritius Post Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm over the collaboration stating: “this MOU will encourage and promote cooperation between our entities in the field of ICT, postal services, e-commerce, capacity building, mail hub services, and other related fields for both organisations.”

Under the provisions of the MoU, EPG and Mauritius Post will engage in various cooperation activities, including knowledge exchange, philatelic partnerships, and support in the development of an e-commerce platform.

H.E. Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of EPG, said: “We are excited to form a strategic cooperation with Mauritius Post. The agreement reflects our commitment to driving innovation and fostering international partnerships that contribute to regional economic development. Together, Emirates Post Group and Mauritius Post will unlock new opportunities and deliver enhanced services for our customers and communities.”

The cooperation between the entities strengthens bilateral ties between the UAE and Mauritius on a global level. It further promotes joint ventures, business endeavours and expansion of postal and logistics services, paving way for stronger regional economic growth.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com