Dubai, UAE:

Emirates Post Group, in collaboration with the General Women’s Union, released a commemorative stamp in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day. The stamp features the "We collaborate for Tomorrow" slogan adopted for the Emirati Women's Day for the year 2023 and has been designed to celebrate the extraordinary journey of Emirati women and honour their significant sacrifices and contributions to the development of the UAE. This comes as part of the Group's steadfast dedication to empowering Emirati women and commemorating important events in the nation's history.

Her Excellency Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the General Women's Union, stated: “On the occasion of the Emirati Women's Day, we honour the remarkable contributions of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). Her tireless dedication to supporting and empowering Emirati Women shines as a beacon of inspiration. As we celebrated this special day, every woman in the UAE was filled with profound pride and gratitude for Her Highness’s unwavering support, compassionate consideration, and nurturing guidance that touches every facet of Emirati women’s lives.”

“Since the inception of the UAE, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak has been the guiding force behind the journey of empowering Emirati women. Her strides, which have garnered global admiration, showcase an unwavering commitment to gender equality – a cornerstone of our national agenda. Since its establishment in 1975, the General Women’s Union has tirelessly leveraged its resources and capabilities to uplift Emirati women, both locally and internationally, fostering a culture of sustainable gender balance across all federal and local institutions within the UAE.” Her Excellency added.

Reflecting on this journey, Her Excellency Al Suwaidi continued: “Emirati women boast a history of monumental achievements, each narrating stories of ambition, determination, excellence, and leadership across all spheres. These achievements align with the vision of our sagacious leadership, underscoring the significance of recognizing women’s contributions, safeguarding their rights, and affording them opportunities that fuel creative expression – all pivotal in propelling development across all levels of society.”

Her Excellency also commended the Emirates Post Group for launching a distinctive commemorative stamp in honour of Emirati Women's Day. This initiative stands as a testament to their dedicated efforts to support women and nurture their integral role in the development of the nation’s progress.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, conveyed his sincere appreciation, stating: “With profound gratitude, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). This initiative is a testament to our commitment to recognise and celebrate the role of women in all facets of society. We are thrilled to be a part of this celebration, which symbolises our vision of a bright and promising future moulded by the UAE’s youth and aspires to strengthen the values of cooperation and solidarity. As we commemorate this day, we want to express our gratitude once again to the Emirati Women's contributions to sustainable development and our dedication to creating an environment that inspires women to reach their full potential.”

In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, Emirates Post Group also organised a series of activities to recognize the contributions and accomplishments of Emirati women. A panel discussion was organised with Dr. Hessa Lootah, the UAE's first female director, who shared her experiences and accomplishments, as well as the challenges she encountered.

Furthermore, the group launched a postcard with a message from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, addressed to the women of the UAE. The image on the card, which was taken by Emirati photographer Alia bint Sultan Aljoker, shows a woman wearing traditional Emirati attire, evoking a sense of connection to the region's cultural heritage. The event also featured a tribute dedicated to Ms. Khuloud Makki, the longest serving employee of Emirates Post. Having embarked on her career with the Group in 1992, Ms. Makki continues to provide unparalleled services, exemplifying a legacy of commitment and excellence.

Emirates Post Group aims to have these commemorative stamps available at all of Emirates Post's Customer Happiness Centres. These stamps can also be purchased by visiting Emirates Post online store www.emiratespostshop.ae.

-Ends-