Dubai, UAE: – Emirates today announced an order for 202 GE9X engines and spares to power its upcoming fleet of Boeing 777X family of aircraft. The order also includes a long-term services agreement. This brings Emirates’ total order for GE9X engines to 460. The 777X will be the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, delivering 10% better fuel consumption, emissions, and operating costs than any aircraft in its class.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said: “Emirates has a long and strong working partnership with GE, and we are pleased to extend this relationship with additional orders of the GE-9X to power our expanded Boeing 777X fleet. Today’s deal also involves many other related services over the life-span of the aircraft, which ensures the Emirates fleet remains one of the most modern and efficient in the sky. It is a long-term commitment and investment that generates and sustains jobs throughout the aviation supply chain.”

“GE Aerospace is excited to be ramping up to introduce the power and efficiency of the GE9X for Emirates’ Boeing 777X fleet,” said Larry Culp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GE and Chief Executive Officer of GE Aerospace. “Today’s order builds upon decades of partnership with this future-focused airline, including our multi-faceted collaboration across engines with the GE90 and GP7200 [i], engineering and maintenance with the Emirates Engineering & Maintenance Centre, and sustainability and entrepreneurship initiatives.”

The GE9X is the exclusive engine for the Boeing 777X family of aircraft. It is infused with the latest technology, including heat-resistant Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC), additively-manufactured parts, and lean-burn combustion that helps improve fuel efficiency.

With an overall pressure ratio of 60:1, the GE9X engine has the highest pressure ratio of any commercial aircraft engine in service. It offers the lowest NOx emissions in its class[ii], and is the quietest GE Aerospace engine ever produced[iii].

Emirates has the largest backlog of GE9X on order of any airline globally. Like all GE commercial engines, the GE9X is compatible with any approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

IHI Corporation, Safran Aircraft Engines, Safran Aero Boosters and MTU Aero Engines AG are participants in the GE9X engine program.

[i] The GP7200 is produced and supported by Engine Alliance, a 50-50 joint venture between GE and Pratt & Whitney

[ii] Achieving 55% below current NOx regulatory requirements

[iii] Pounds of thrust per decibel

-Ends-

About Emirates

From its global hub in Dubai, Emirates serves customers on six continents, providing high quality air transport services that facilitate tourism and trade. The airline has earned customer recognition for its industry-leading services on the ground and in the sky, delivered by a passionate workforce representing over 160 nations. Emirates operates the world’s largest fleet of wide-body Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft, offering spacious cabins and iconic inflight features such as its A380 Shower Spa and Onboard Lounge, and its ice inflight entertainment system available in all seats across its fleet, offering up to 6,500 channels of on-demand, multi-language content. For more information, visit www.emirates.com.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a world-leading provider of jet engines, components and systems for commercial and military aircraft with a global service network to support these offerings. GE Aerospace and its joint ventures have an installed base of more than 41,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines, and the business is playing a vital role in shaping the future of flight. For more information, visit us at www.GEAerospace.com

For more information:

Kirsten Kutz

Communications Director

GE Corporate

Kirsten.Kutz@ge.com

Nivine William | Nisha Celina

ASDA’A BCW

nivine.william@bcw-global.com / nisha.celina@bcw-global.com