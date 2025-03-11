Bespoke Incubator program actively shapes next generation of UAE National FinTech talent

Program fosters connections leading to tangible business outcomes including potential partnerships and funding discussions

Aligns with the UAE's strategic objectives to enable innovation and economic diversification

Dubai, UAE: Reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for FinTech, Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced the successful wrap-up of the third cohort of the popular Emirates NBD National Digital Incubator (NDTI)® program.

Propelled by a network of renowned industry partners, including DIFC Innovation Hub, Visa, Microsoft and Dell Technologies, the NDTI program provides Emirati FinTech founders with unparalleled opportunities to grow and thrive within the industry. The third cohort of the NDTI program received exclusive access to top industry leaders, decision-makers and high-profile engagements from mentoring sessions to exclusive events.

For the first time, the NDTI program provided its founders with the opportunity to gain insights from His Excellency, Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). It was a powerful reminder of the program's deep-rooted connection to the UAE’s economic vision and its commitment to nurturing homegrown FinTech talent.

One of the standout features of the program, Discovery Day, allowed startups to shape the trajectory of their journey. By collaborating with key industry partners, Emirati founders had the chance to fine-tune the program to meet their specific needs, ensuring that every session and initiative was strategically aligned with their goals. Further, aligning with the UAE’s vision on sustainability for 2030, startups received an exceptional platform at the DIFC Future Sustainability Forum, to explore the intersection of sustainability and innovation.

Throughout the program, participating startups were mentored by the brightest minds in banking, technology and innovation, building meaningful relationships with industry leaders, getting candid advice, and gaining hands-on experience from some of the most successful figures in the sector.

One standout participant, Maryam Al Ansari, received the opportunity to participate in the Dell Technologies Forum – AI Edition 2025, to showcase her innovations during a fireside chat and engage in meaningful conversations with top AI experts. The exposure to such a high-level audience created new prospects for collaboration, partnerships, and growth within the rapidly evolving AI space.

The third cohort endured a transformative experience during their international trip. Receiving real-world networking opportunities with Emirates NBD’s Egypt team, venture capitalists, and prominent startups, the trip allowed participants to tap into a vibrant ecosystem, learn from Egypt’s growing FinTech landscape and build connections. This exposure gave them a broader understanding of regional markets and potential expansion opportunities, giving them the confidence to scale their businesses internationally.

The program’s finale was a defining moment for all participants, where startups presented their progress, achievements and business plans to a distinguished panel of Emirates NBD and partner board members. Engaging with top decision-makers in the region, the feedback and guidance they received during this session were pivotal, not just for business development, but for long-term strategic direction.

Eman Abdulrazzaq, Group Chief Operating Officer at Emirates NBD said: “At Emirates NBD, we are pleased to conclude our third cohort of NDTI. This program is a transformative experience for high-potential startups, providing them with a critical avenue for potential funding discussions and partnerships. Given FinTech is one of the UAE’s prime sectors of investment, we are confident that the solutions discovered today will foster UAE economic growth and contribute to our national strategic objectives.”

Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Innovation Hub, said: “We recognise that empowering the next generation of FinTech leaders is pivotal to sustaining the UAE’s status as the region’s leading global financial hub. Our partnership with

Emirates NBD’s NDTI program underscores our dedication to cultivating homegrown talent and driving innovation, aligning seamlessly with the UAE’s ambitious vision to foster a competitive, diversified, and digitally advanced economy.”

The program has already had two successful editions of creating transformative opportunities for the UAE’s next generation of FinTech innovators. This initiative not only empowers the next generation of digital talent but also demonstrates DIFC’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the financial sector. View the complete NDTI report here.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st December 2024, total assets were AED 997 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 271 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 848 branches and 4,601 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.87 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

