Emirates NBD’s income surges 12% to AED 23.9 billion on strong loan growth, regional expansion and innovative product offering. Lending increased by AED 41 billion (8%) in the first half of 2025, fuelled by very strong demand both in the UAE and across its growing international network. Deposits grew by AED 70 billion (10%) in the first half of 2025 propelled by a record AED 48 billion increase in low-cost Current and Savings Account balances. Operating profit grew 9% as the strong loan and deposit growth momentum easily absorbed earlier interest rate cuts.

Emirates Islamic delivers a record AED 1.9 billion profit in first half of 2025, highlighting its position as a leading Islamic bank in the UAE. The region’s growing affluent population propelled Assets Under Management to USD 50 billion, confirming Emirates NBD’s successful focus on Wealth Management and new products. Strategic investment in the Group’s regional footprint, digital and GenAI are driving income growth which more than offsets the impact of lower interest rates.

Key highlights – First Half 2025

Operating profit 9% higher y o y reflecting strong loan & deposit growth momentum and regional expansion Income up 12% yoy to AED 23.9 billion on strong volume growth and continued momentum in innovative product offerings 8% loan growth in H1-25 of AED 41 billion, with nearly half of the increase coming from international operations Deposits grew AED 70 billion in H1-25, including a record AED 48 billion increase in Current and Savings Accounts, reinforcing deposit mix as a key strength of the Group Impairment credit of AED 0.3 billion on impressive recoveries as clients benefit from a buoyant regional economy with impaired loan ratio improving to 2.8% Emirates Islamic’s continued strong growth momentum reporting a profit of AED 1.9 billion in H1-25

Emirates NBD’s investment in customer focused services & products is propelling business growth 35% market share of UAE Credit card spend; over AED 100 billion Credit and Debit card spend in H1-25 ‘SHARE’ credit card, cobranded with Majid Al Futtaim Group, is Group’s fastest ever card to reach 10,000 in issue Emirates NBD one of region’s top banks for Customer Experience with Net Promoter Score of 50 KSA network expansion driving an impressive 27% loan growth in H1-25 Excellent AED 92 billion of new lending helped deliver 13% Retail and Corporate loan growth in H1-25 New Structured Credit, Commodity and Investment products introduced , driving a substantial increase in income from both local and international clients ALM Markets desk ranked the number one M-Bill primary dealer by the Central Bank of the UAE for 2024 Corporate CASA growth backed by best-in-class digital escrow capabilities , APIs and virtual accounts Emirates NBD Capital is the number one investment bank for UAE IPOs and MENA Loans, and maintained its Top 3 position for international sukuk 93% of new current accounts opened via mobile app or assisted tablet Assets Under Management across the Group grew to USD 50 billion, reflecting ongoing success of the Group’s wealth management strategy

Looking to the future, Emirates NBD is transforming into a data-first, digital-focused and environmentally responsible regional powerhouse ENBD X launched in KSA, upgrading digital offering in the Kingdom Launched crypto trading through Liv X in partnership with Aquanow and Zodia Custody More than 750,000 users of WhatsApp banking Strategic partnership between Emirates NBD Pay and Visa's Cybersource platform to accelerate advanced digital payment solutions for clients Key technological partnerships with Government and GREs to digitize and automate banking services Further fintech collaborations with Partior (blockchain payments) and iPID (beneficiary validation) Big-data analytics performs deep data mining, expanding new merchant acquiring opportunities Over 50 active Advanced Analytics use cases, positioning Emirates NBD as a data-first bank Best ESG rating for any bank in the region by S&P Global First bank in MENA to publish inaugural ISSB report Emirates NBD has the highest number of LEED Platinum certified branches of any bank globally



Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director said:

“Emirates NBD’s income surged 12% to AED 23.9 billion in the first half of 2025 on strong loan growth, regional expansion and an innovative product offering.

Lending grew by an excellent AED 41 billion in the first half of 2025, and we now expect double digit loan growth for the full year as consumer momentum and business confidence continues.

Emirates Islamic’s profit rose to a record AED 1.9 billion, with very strong Customer financing growth of 13% in the first half of 2025, highlighting its position as an Islamic banking powerhouse in the UAE.

The Group commands a 35% market share of UAE credit card spend as we processed more than AED 100 billion credit and debit card spend in the first half of 2025.

We successfully launched the ‘SHARE’ credit card, cobranded with the Majid Al Futtaim Group, which became the Group’s fastest ever card to reach 10,000 in issue.”

Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer said:

“Emirates NBD delivered a 9% yoy increase in operating profit, propelled by excellent loan growth and our ability to attract and retain low-cost deposits.

The Group’s ability to substantially grow income is a direct benefit of the strategic investment in our regional footprint, Digital and GenAI, helping to offset the impact of lower interest rates.

Innovative products have successfully harnessed key growth areas, including Private Banking, Wealth Management, Escrow, regional corporate growth and investment banking.

We have worked hard to nurture the UAE’s leading deposit franchise in low-cost Current Accounts and Savings Accounts, which accounted for AED 48 billion of the AED 70 billion growth in deposits in the first half of 2025.

We actively use big-data analytics for deep data mining, expanding new merchant acquiring opportunities and have over 50 active Advanced Analytics use cases, positioning Emirates NBD as a data-first bank.”

Patrick Sullivan, Group Chief Financial Officer said:

“Profit before tax was AED 15.4 billion despite nearly AED 2 billion lower recoveries in the first half of 2025 relative to the very strong recoveries last year.

Profit for the half year of AED 12.5 billion despite the impact of the new higher tax rate.

The continued healthy credit environment and buoyant economy delivered a net impairment credit of AED 0.3 billion, leading to a positive revision on credit metrics.

Healthy capital generation helped support extremely strong loan growth and the rock-solid balance sheet makes Emirates NBD a regional powerhouse, providing the platform for future growth.

The investment in people, network, technology and products is clearly delivering new sources of income.”

Financial review

Income statement H1 25 H1 24 %∆ YoY Q2’25 Q1’25 %∆ QoQ (AED billion) Net interest income 16.8 15.4 10% 8.4 8.5 (1)% Non-funded income 7.1 6.0 18% 3.7 3.4 9% Total income 23.9 21.4 12% 12.1 11.9 2% Operating expenses (7.3) (6.1) 19% (3.6) (3.7) (2)% Operating profit before impairment 16.7 15.3 9% 8.5 8.2 3% Impairment allowances 0.3 2.2 n/m (0.2) 0.5 n/m Profit before tax & others 17.0 17.5 (3)% 8.3 8.6 (4)% Hyperinflation adjustment (1.5) (1.6) (6)% (0.6) (0.9) (34)% Profit before tax 15.4 15.9 (3)% 7.7 7.8 (1)% Tax (2.9) (2.1) 40% (1.4) (1.5) (6)% Profit 12.5 13.8 (9)% 6.3 6.2 1%

Key metrics Cost to income ratio 30.4% 28.6% 1.7% 29.7% 30.9% (1) % Net interest margin 3.47% 3.59% (12) bps 3.36% 3.58% (22) bps Risk credit/(Cost of risk) (bps) 11 (91) 102 10 34 (24) EPS (AED) 1.94 2.14 (2.0) fils 0.98 0.96 0.2 fils Return on tangible equity 21.5% 27.5% (6.0)% 21.3% 21.8% (0.5)%

Balance sheet As of 30-Jun-25 As of 30-Jun-24 %∆ YoY As of 31-Dec-24 %∆ YTD %∆ QoQ (AED billion) Total assets 1,086 931 17% 997 9% 5% Total gross loans 570 508 12% 529 8% 4% Deposits 737 624 18% 667 10% 6%

Key metrics NPL ratio 2.8% 4.2% (1.4)% 3.3% (0.5)% (0.3)% Impaired loan coverage ratio 155% 145% 11% 156% - (1)% Liquidity coverage ratio 185% 199% (14)% 197% (12)% 1% Capital adequacy ratio 17.0% 18.0% (0.8)% 17.1% (0.1)% - Tier 1 ratio 15.9% 16.9% (0.8)% 16.0% (0.1)% - Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.7% 15.4% (0.5)% 14.7% - -

Rounding differences may appear throughout the document

Outlook

The non-oil economy of the UAE in H1-25 carried on the momentum from 2024, supported by high levels of project spending from both the public and private sectors and strong levels of private consumption. Property transactions in Dubai were higher compared with 2024 while price growth is moderating. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extensive government investment is helping to support growth while non-oil activity continues at elevated levels. Oil production is set to increase in both the UAE and KSA, helping to provide another boost to headline GDP. Egypt’s economy is growing as the country’s balance of payments position improves while in Türkiye inflation is easing thanks to a supportive monetary policy.

-Ends-

Awards:

Emirates NBD won Middle East’s Best Bank , Middle East’s Best Bank for ESG , Middle East’s Best Bank for SMEs , Middle East’s Best Bank for Customer Experience , Middle East’s Best ESG Deal , UAE’s Best Bank , UAE’s Best Bank for ESG and UAE’s Best Investment Bank for ECM at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025

, , , , , , and at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025 Emirates NBD ranked 1st in Tier One Capital and 1st by Total Assets in the UAE at The Banker’s Top 1000 Global Bank Rankings 2025

and at The Banker’s Top 1000 Global Bank Rankings 2025 Emirates NBD won UAE’s Best Bank and Emirates NBD Capital was awarded UAE’s Best Investment Bank at the MEED’s MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2025 - Corporate & Investment

and Emirates NBD Capital was awarded at the MEED’s MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2025 - Corporate & Investment Emirates NBD Capital won Best Investment Bank in the Middle East and Best Investment Bank in the UAE at the Global Finance World’s Best Investment Bank Awards 2025

Emirates NBD Capital won Best Impact Investing Solution at the Global Finance’s Sustainable Finance Awards 2025: Middle East

at the Global Finance’s Sustainable Finance Awards 2025: Middle East Emirates NBD won Most Innovative Trading Platform - Digital Wealth Platform on ENBD X , Best Use of AI for Fraud Prevention and Detection , Best Use of AI in Data and Analytics and Best Risk and Compliance Implementation at the MEA Finance - Banking Technology Summit and Awards 2025

, , and at the MEA Finance - Banking Technology Summit and Awards 2025 Emirates NBD won Most Innovative Bank for Financial Product for SMEs , Best Overall Bank for SMEs - Lending and Financing and Most Accessible SME Banking Solution at the MEA Finance - SME Business and Finance Summit 2025

, and at the MEA Finance - SME Business and Finance Summit 2025 Emirates NBD Capital awarded Financial Institutions Bond Deal of the Year , Debt (Bonds & Loans) House of the Year , Loan House of the Year , Local Equity Capital Markets House of the Year and Islamic Syndications House of the Year at the Global Banking & Markets: Middle East Awards 2025

awarded , , , and at the Global Banking & Markets: Middle East Awards 2025 Emirates NBD won HR Innovation Award in EMEA by Oracle Excellence Awards 2025

Emirates NBD has a leading retail banking franchise, with 826 branches and 4,555 ATMs / SDMs in the UAE and overseas. It is a major player in the UAE corporate and retail banking arena, and has strong Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets & treasury, and brokerage operations. The bank has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Bahrain, Russia and representative offices in China and Indonesia. For more information, please visit: www.emiratesnbd.com

For more information:

Ibrahim Sowaidan Head Group Corporate Affairs Emirates NBD E-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com Patrick Clerkin Head of Group Funding & Investor Relations Emirates NBD E-mail: IR@EmiratesNBD.com / PatrickE@EmiratesNBD.com

This document has been prepared by Emirates NBD Bank PJSC (ENBD) for information purposes only. The information, statements and opinions contained in this document do not constitute a public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. This document is not intended for distribution in any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be contrary to local law or reputation. The material contained in this press release is intended to be general background information on ENBD and its activities and does not purport to be complete. It may include information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information. It is not intended that this document be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors, who should consider seeking independent professional advice depending on their specific investment objectives, financial situation, or particular needs. In the event that the press release contains any pro forma financial information on ENBD, that information has been prepared for illustrative purposes only, may address a hypothetical situation and may not give a true picture of the financial performance of the ENBD group. Furthermore, any pro forma financial information may only be meaningful where read in conjunction with the historical audited consolidated financial statements of ENBD. Unless expressly disclosed to the contrary, any pro forma financial information has been compiled based on the accounting policies of the group as disclosed in its most recent consolidated financial statements. This document may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to certain of ENBD’s plans and its current goals and expectations relating to future financial conditions, performance, and results. These statements relate to ENBD’s current view with respect to future events and are subject to change, certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are, in many instances, beyond ENBD’s control and have been made based upon management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon ENBD. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are beyond ENBD’s control, including, among others, the UAE domestic and global economic and business conditions, market related risks such as fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates, the policies and actions of regulatory and Governmental authorities, the impact of competition, the timing impact and other uncertainties of future acquisition or combinations within relevant industries. As a result, ENBD’s actual future condition, performance and results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set out in ENBD’s forward-looking statements and persons reading this document should not place reliance on forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made only as at the date on which such statements are made and ENBD does not undertake to update forward-looking statements contained in this document or any other forward-looking statement it may make.