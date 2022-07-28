Emirates NBD delivered its highest first-half profit since 2019. Q2 profit was exceptionally strong at AED 3.5 billion, up 42% y-o-y. Another record half-year for retail lending and customer transactions together with improving margins drove income up 23% y-o-y. Credit quality across the Group’s footprint continues to improve with impairment down 28%. These results build on the economic recovery momentum from 2021. With its strong profitability and balance sheet the Group’s short and long-term Moody’s ratings have been upgraded. We are extremely well positioned for rising interest rates and will continue to invest in our international and digital capabilities to support further growth. Emirates NBD is proud to have played a leading role in the DEWA and TECOM IPOs, delivering customers a fully digital platform from on-boarding and subscription through to payment.

Key Highlights – First Half 2022

Increase in operating performance as loan and deposit mix improved on continued record demand for retail financing, an efficient funding base and a substantially lower cost of risk

Total income up 23% y-o-y to AED 14.2 billion on improved loan mix and cheaper deposits with higher interest rates feeding through to margins

Net interest margin guidance raised by 50bps due to higher interest rates and improving margins in DenizBank

Expenses well controlled, with high income enabling the Group to accelerate investment in Advanced Analytics and international network to drive future growth

Impairment allowances substantially down 28% y-o-y reflecting strong writebacks and recoveries and an improving economic outlook

Net profit of AED 5.3 billion up by a healthy 11% y-o-y

Earnings per share up 14% to 80 fils for H1-22, underlying up 57%

Emirates NBD's strength empowers its customers to benefit from a growing economy

Total assets: up 3% at AED 711 billion

Customer loans: up 1% at AED 425 billion with a record half-year for retail financing and renewed demand for corporate lending.

Deposit mix: CASA grew AED 10 billion in H1-22 reflecting strong UAE liquidity, enabling the Group to benefit from further interest rates rises

Credit quality: NPL ratio improved by 0.3% to 6.1% in Q2-22 on healthy writebacks and recoveries as the economy continues to strengthen. Coverage ratio very strong at 133.3%

Capital and Liquidity: 155% Liquidity Coverage Ratio and 15.0% Common Equity Tier-1 ratio reflect the Group's solid balance sheet, used to empower customers and create opportunities to prosper

Emirates NBD’s digital transformation enables agile delivery of new services and increased straight through processing

Moody’s upgrade Emirates NBD’s short and long-term ratings recognising the Group’s resilient post-pandemic financial fundamentals and increased diversification.

30% market share: Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic have close to a combined 30% market share of UAE Debit and Credit Card spend.

International revenue diversifies income, representing 41% of total revenue

IPO: leading role in the DEWA and TECOM IPOs, delivering customers a fully digital platform enabling a seamless, paperless journey from on-boarding and subscription through to payment

Digital: 93% of new product and servicing requests now fully automated, with 5% y-o-y improvement eliminating 4 million manual interventions annually

ESG: proudly support the 'Dubai Can sustainability initiative', Emirates NBD sponsor a public water refill station, which has saved 91,000 single-use plastic bottles since February 2022

Talent: launched the 'National Digital Talent Program' giving a UAE talent pool practical knowledge in Digital, IT and Artificial Intelligence, supporting the UAE Government's National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director said:

“Emirates NBD’s profits jumped 42% y-o-y to AED 3.5 billion in Q2-22, reflecting the strong regional economy and the Group’s diversified sources of income.

Emirates NBD played a leading role in both the DEWA and TECOM IPOs, delivering customers a fully digital, straight through platform from on-boarding to payment.

We were delighted that Moody’s upgraded Emirates NBD’s short and long-term ratings, recognising the Group’s resilient post-pandemic financial fundamentals and increased diversification.

Emirates NBD has doubled down on its commitment to develop Emirati talent. In addition to enhancing the Bank’s mainstream graduate program, which attracts over 100 graduates per year, we launched the ‘National Digital Talent Program’ giving a UAE talent pool practical knowledge in Digital, IT and Artificial Intelligence, supporting the UAE Government’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.”

Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer said:

“Emirates NBD delivered strong results with total income rising 23% to AED 14.2 billion on improved loan and deposit mix, with higher interest rates feeding through to margins.

International operations contributed 41% of total income in H1-22.

New lending increased substantially with a record half-year for retail lending and renewed corporate lending demand.

Impairment allowances substantially down 28% y-o-y reflecting the improving operating environment

93% of new product or servicing requests are now fully automated, with a 5% improvement on last year eliminating 4 million manual interventions annually.

These strong results, along with the positive outlook for margins, enable us to accelerate our investment in our international network and digital capabilities, supporting our next stage of growth.”

Patrick Sullivan, Group Chief Financial Officer said: