Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced the successful execution of a USD 250 million syndicated term loan facility (“Project Radium II”) for Dar Global plc, the London-listed luxury international real estate developer. Dar Global plc, which is majority owned by Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, secured this USD 250 million financing as part of its continued growth and expansion across key global markets.

Emirates NBD Capital acted as the Joint Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner and Sole Documentation Agent to execute the USD 250 million deal. The financing will support Dar Global's global expansion plans, enabling the leading real estate developer to accelerate existing projects and pursue new property developments across key markets.

This financing highlights Emirates NBD’s structuring and distribution capabilities in the syndicated finance space, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner to regional and international real estate developers amid sustained momentum in global property markets.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said: "This transaction reinforces the confidence global institutions place in Emirates NBD's ability to originate and execute large-scale syndicated financings. The strong participation from a broad group of lenders reflects deep distribution across our network and continued appetite for real estate-linked credit. We are pleased to have structured a facility that aligns with Dar Global's business ambitions, underlining our commitment to delivering tailored financing solutions that support the sustained growth of the luxury real estate sector across key global markets."

This deal underscores Emirates NBD's central role in structuring and delivering the facility, with the Bank driving the documentation process through to a timely and successful close. The financing, executed in coordination with other regional banks, is structured to provide Dar Global with flexibility to support its funding requirements and future growth plans.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “This facility, structured with Emirates NBD, brings together a strong group of financial institutions supporting Dar Global’s continued growth. It enhances our liquidity and provides the flexibility to advance our existing developments while maintaining a disciplined and selective approach to new opportunities. As a London-listed platform with a global portfolio, access to diversified funding sources remains central to our strategy as we scale across key international markets.”

As a leading banking group in syndicated finance with a demonstrated expertise in the real estate sector, Emirates NBD continues its commitment to supporting the growth and international ambitions of its clients through its tailored financing solutions.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9.8 million active customers. As of 31st December 2025, total assets were AED 1.164 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 317 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 787 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

About Dar Global Plc:

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio, encompassing 4200 units completed and under construction, spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

For more information, please visit: www.darglobal.co.uk