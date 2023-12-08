Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has been awarded the official Gold Impact Seal by Majra, the National CSR Fund, in appreciation of the bank’s commitment towards deeply embedding sustainability into the company’s culture, leadership and operations.

The Impact Seal is the official federal recognition that certifies, measures and rewards entities in the UAE with leading Sustainable Impact practices aligned with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, the UN Sustainable Development Goals and national priorities. It aims to promote a uniform standard for Sustainable Impact, CSR and sustainability by which entities can authenticate, verify, recognise and enhance their methods and practices.

According to the feedback report by the federal entity, the areas of excellence that raised Emirates NBD’s overall score included: numerous activities that made banking facilities accessible to everyone including the bank’s ‘Disability Friendly Branch’ project for accessible and inclusive banking services, disability etiquette training, excellent initiatives for employee wellness, and several training and skill development programmes for UAE Nationals.

As a socially responsible bank, Emirates NBD is firmly committed to its ESG programmes and furthering sustainable development goals. The Gold Impact Seal reflects Emirates NBD’s endeavour to forge meaningful sustainability and innovation focused collaborations with other private sector companies and government entities to mitigate climate change. Further, the accolade is a reflection of Emirates NBD’s efforts to continuously push the boundaries of innovation to introduce distinctive, world-class banking experiences that support the financial needs of Emiratis, as well as reinforces Emirates NBD’s commitment to accelerate innovation and empower local talent and entrepreneurial growth in the region.

Vijay Bains, Group Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said: “Emirates NBD is delighted to be awarded the Impact Seal in recognition of our sustainability strategy. As one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, a central theme of Emirates NBD’s corporate mission is to conduct all banking services in a responsible and sustainable manner and a way which has a positive impact on its customer base. Furthering our sustainable development goals, Emirates NBD has firmly committed to aligning ourselves with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 initiative to lead the country into becoming a truly sustainable, knowledge-based economy.”

The bank recently launched its Sustainable Finance Framework, allowing for access to ESG-linked finance in alignment with the 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference’s (COP28) pledge to unleash finance for climate change. Emirates NBD Group is the Principal Banking Partner for COP28, currently being held in Dubai and a key contributor to the UAE’s Sustainability agenda. The Group was among the latest cohort to sign the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge initiated by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in support of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Initiative.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 20 million customers. As at 30th September 2023, total assets were AED 836 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 228 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 853 branches and 4,213 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

