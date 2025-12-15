Dubai, UAE: In a landmark move for the UAE’s financial and precious-metal market, Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has unveiled the ‘Emirates NBD Gold’, in presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD Group and senior officials from the Group.



‘Emirates NBD Gold’ represents the first bank-branded gold bar in the UAE designed for savers and investors as it marks a significant milestone for Dubai’s growth in the Gold sector.



The launch strengthens Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for gold trading and investment and aligns with UAE’s wider vision of financial innovation, asset diversification and digital-first agenda positioning Emirates NBD as a key player in this agenda.



His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD Group said: “I am very pleased and proud to announce the launch of the new ‘Emirates NBD Gold’. This initiative marks a step in Emirates NBD’s journey of transformation. The issuance reflects the bank’s position in the banking sector and its ability to launch quality products that meet investors’ aspirations and achieve global competitiveness in the banking sector.



This issuance is a step in our ongoing efforts to achieve greater innovation and competitiveness in the gold markets, supported by the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates. Emirates NBD Gold adds to our rich legacy and reflects our continuous efforts to support the national economy, drive long-term economic growth, and accelerate development in the region.”



Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group said: “Emirates NBD has been part of the UAE’s story since 1963 when we have issued the first Letter of Credit helping open doors for gold trade. Today we carry the legacy forward as the first bank to issue a branded gold bar investment product bridging tradition with innovation.”



Emirates NBD Gold is available to all Emirates NBD Customers, through Emirates NBD Gold certificate which can be redeemed any time. The Certificate allows the investor to hold the bar in the safe custody of the Bank or take delivery of the gold as per the customer’s request. The Emirates NBD Gold Certificate is available to all Emirates NBD customers through their relationship managers and our digital platform. Emirates NBD Gold is available in a sealed 10, 50 and 100 Gram denominations featuring the Emirates NBD Logo with each bar coming with a unique certificate of authenticity and ownership.



Demonstrating strength of vision and brand, this strategic move by Emirates NBD reinforces its position as a regional leader in global banking innovation, continually expanding its product offerings by unlocking a new era of physical wealth meeting evolving needs of customers and community development.



About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2025, total assets were AED 1.139 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 310.1 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 797 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.



Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.



Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination.



Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.



