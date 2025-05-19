The latest addition to the much-loved SHARE Rewards programme from Majid Al Futtaim, Emirates NBD SHARE Visa Credit Card will enable cardholders to earn points every time they spend, from groceries to luxury shopping and everything in between

Cardholders will earn up to 8% back as SHARE Points at more than 5,000 stores across the Majid Al Futtaim destinations, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Malls, Carrefour and additional SHARE Points on entertainment destinations such as VOX Cinemas, Magic Planet and Ski Dubai

Maximising the range of benefits available to shoppers, Cardholders can also enjoy exclusive discounts at their favorite brands, great savings plus concierge services and access to airport lounges and golf courses

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has partnered with Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia as well as Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to launch the new Emirates NBD SHARE Visa Credit Card.

The new credit card is an addition to Majid Al Futtaim’s popular SHARE Rewards programme where customers can enjoy up to 8% back to spend at SHARE affiliated retailers while also earning points with each purchase from stocking up on groceries to buying big-ticket electronic items, topping up on fuel, paying school fees, booking holidays and much more.

Linked to more than 5,000 stores, including iconic shopping destinations such as Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Malls and Carrefour supermarkets, this credit card also allows shoppers to amass points from purchases made outside the Majid Al Futtaim ecosystem – making this a fast and simple way to earn more value back on everything they spend on.

Customers can spend SHARE Points using SHAREPay with a simple tap or converting their SHARE Points into a Digital Mall or Carrefour Gift Card and directly on the SHARE app. In addition, Emirates NBD SHARE Visa Card holders can also enjoy a wide range of exclusive lifestyle benefits, including entry to an international network of airport lounges, concierge services, complimentary valet parking and access to world-class golf courses.

The Emirates NBD SHARE Visa Credit Card, the ultimate companion for shoppers in the UAE comes in three variants – Platinum, Signature and Infinite – that have been carefully tailored to cater to individual spending needs and shopping preferences.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “We are proud to introduce the Emirates NBD SHARE Visa Credit Card as part of our strategic partnership with Majid Al Futtaim and the much-loved SHARE rewards programme.This launch elevates the landscape of customer rewards and lifestyle benefits in the UAE, providing cardholders with an innovative way to enrich their retail experiences through a seamless and rewarding banking product.”

Darren Taylor, Senior Vice President, SHARE Rewards & Customer Solutions, said: “Majid Al Futtaim started this Emirates NBD partnership with a bold ambition to create a product so rich in customer value, it would be simply irresistible. Today, that vision is a reality.”

He added: “With over 4.6 million members, SHARE is becoming more than a rewards programme and quickly transforming into the ultimate shopping companion. With the launch of the Emirates NBD SHARE Visa Credit Card, we are enriching and rewarding customers at every turn as they make the most of everything Majid Al Futtaim has to offer.”

To find out more, or to apply for your new Emirates NBD Visa SHARE Credit Card, please click here: www.emiratesnbd.com/share.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st March 2025, total assets were AED 1 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 272 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 839 branches and 4,539 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The

Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Majid Al Futtaim:

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing more than 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. As the developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim holds the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour across 12 markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a network of over 390 stores. In Egypt, it also owns and operates Supeco, a low-cost hybrid grocery retail concept while HyperMax is its newest grocery retail brand recently launched in Jordan and Oman.

The Group operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region. These include two ski locations in Dubai and Cairo, two snow parks in Abu Dhabi and Oman, as well as family entertainment centres such as Magic Planet, Little Explorers, Activate, Yalla! Bowling, Dreamscape and IFLY.

Majid Al Futtaim partners with world-class fashion, home, specialty retail and beauty brands, operating over 90 stores across the GCC and 27 e-commerce platforms. Its portfolio includes lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi-brand concept store and app. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. www.majidalfuttaim.com