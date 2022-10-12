Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region is to venture on a new wave of digital and technology initiatives in collaboration with Microsoft. The initiatives follow the bank’s recently concluded IT transformation program and will further enhance the bank’s vision to be the most innovative bank for its customers, people and communities.

In 2022, Emirates NBD enhanced its digital partnerships and fintech engagement operating model, as a framework for strategic collaborations to tackle the challenges of today and envision solutions for the future. The collaboration framework with Microsoft operates across five streams: Technology, Customer Experience, Leveraging existing investments, Partners eco-system and Innovation to Net-Zero.

“As our world evolves, so do our digital priorities,” said Miguel Rio Tinto, Group Chief Information & Digital Officer, Emirates NBD. “As a digital pioneer in the region’s banking sector, Emirates NBD is deeply committed to technological advancement so we can deliver innovative digital banking services to our customers, in addition to enhancing internal employee productivity and wellbeing. As we advance in our digital transformation journey, we are delighted to work with Microsoft, as our technology partner on these initiatives as well as emerging spaces like the Metaverse and for conducting business sustainably.”

Emirates NBD and Microsoft will explore ways to leverage the power of low-code development using platforms such as Power Apps, empowering citizen developers and enhancing a digital mindset across the banking group to strengthen its focus on being the most innovative bank for customers, people and communities.

“Microsoft is proud to be working closely with Emirates NBD’s Digital Partnership program,” said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE. “The Microsoft Cloud UAE locations are the ideal home for innovation for regional FSI visionaries, and Emirates NBD has shown time and again its determination to lead on creating business solutions using innovative technologies. We are delighted to be supporting them on this journey.”

Employee wellbeing will also take a prominent place in the collaboration, addressing the high demands of hybrid work and digital wellbeing. Through the strategic leverage of Microsoft technologies, Emirates NBD is exploring how to enhance employees’ productivity and wellbeing through data-driven, privacy-protected insights and recommendations.

Additionally, Microsoft and Emirates NBD will bring the world of mixed reality and applications to the financial services market, supporting the UAE’s Metaverse strategy and establishing Emirates NBD as the financial services partner of choice for Web 3.0 initiatives. And finally, with the bank’s continuous commitment to sustainability, the program includes a stream on continuous innovation towards Net-Zero, and Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability will play a beneficial role to its “record, report, and reduce” approach to environmental impact.

Emirates NBD will also adopt AI technologies to enhance customer engagement systems for both institutional and individual customers.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers. As at 30th June 2022, total assets were AED 711 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 193 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 900 branches and 4,086 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.7 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is also an early supporter to Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

