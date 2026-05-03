Cairo: Emirates NBD Egypt has released its third annual Sustainability Report, as part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to advancing the concept of “responsible banking.” The report highlights the integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards into the bank’s core operations, ensuring sustainable economic growth that balances financial profitability with a positive impact on the environment and society, in line with both global and local sustainable finance trends.

During the reporting period, the bank delivered strong financial performance, recording a net profit of EGP 6.1 billion. This was driven by a significant growth in the retail banking segment and a fourfold increase in the credit card portfolio compared to 2022. The bank also strengthened its digital leadership, with more than 235 thousand individual customers using online and mobile banking services, contributing to its recognition as the “Best Mobile Customer Experience” in Egypt for 2025.

On the sustainability front, the bank made notable progress in its green transformation. In collaboration with the New & Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), Emirates NBD Egypt’s headquarters is now fully powered from renewable sources as well as 94% of its branches’ energy needs. The bank also financed environmental projects within its lending portfolio, with a total value of 3,494 million. Additionally, its “U Venues” branch earned the international Gold LEED v4 ID+C certification, becoming Emirates NBD Egypt’s first branch and one of the first bank branches in Egypt to achieve this prestigious certificate.

Amr ElShafie, CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Egypt, declared: “This third sustainability report marks a key milestone in our journey to embed responsible banking within the Egyptian market. Achieving strong net profits alongside a significant transition toward renewable energy demonstrates that sustainability is a key driver of asset efficiency and long-term value creation. We remain committed to investing in digital infrastructure and green finance as essential pillars to support the national economy and provide outstanding experiences to our customers.”

For his part, Amgad Doma, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at Emirates NBD Egypt, added: “Sustainability at Emirates NBD Egypt is a core pillar of our governance framework, ensuring responsible and sustainable business continuity. We are aligning our strategy with the international best practices by integrating E&S considerations into our credit, investment, and operational decisions. This enhances the bank’s resilience and its ability to manage risk. Our goal is to foster a culture that places sustainability at the heart of banking innovation, delivering real and lasting value to all our stakeholders and the wider community.”

In terms of social responsibility and financial inclusion, the report highlighted the bank’s success in reaching more than 38 thousand beneficiaries through financial literacy initiatives. It also underscored the bank’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, with women representing 45% of its total workforce, and strong youth representation, with 40% under the age of 30.

This report reflects Emirates NBD Egypt’s commitment to advancing banking innovation, with sustainability at the core of its future expansion plans. Through these achievements, the bank reinforces its adoption of a more resilient financial model capable of responding to environmental and social challenges, further strengthening its position as a leading financial institution supporting sustainable development in Egypt.

For more information about Emirates NBD Egypt’s Sustainability Report 2025, please visit: https://www.emiratesnbd.com.eg/-/media/enbd/Egypt/PDFs/sustainability/emirates-nbd-sustainability-report-new-2025.pdf

About Emirates NBD Egypt:

Established in 2013 as part of Emirates NBD Group, one of the largest banking groups in the Middle East and North Africa, Emirates NBD Egypt has grown into a key player in the Egyptian banking sector. The bank is committed to delivering integrated financial services to individuals and corporates, with a strong focus on digital innovation and customer experience excellence.

The bank offers a wide range of products and services, including current and savings accounts, personal and business loans, mortgage finance, credit cards, investment solutions, wealth management, and bancassurance services. The bank also places strong emphasis on developing innovative products tailored to diverse customer segments, helping them protect and grow their assets amid evolving economic conditions.

Emirates NBD Egypt operates a growing network of more than 64 branches nationwide, supported by advanced digital channels that enable customers to conduct banking transactions easily and securely anytime, anywhere. The bank continues to invest in technology and operational efficiency to deliver high-quality banking services and support sustainable growth for both its customers and the wider community.