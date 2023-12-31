Cairo, Egypt: Emirates NBD-Egypt, a leading bank in Egypt, has recently announced a significant increase in its interest rates for the existing 3&5 Years USD certificate of deposits, which is one of the most competitive offerings in the market. The bank's unwavering commitment to providing superior results and catering to the evolving needs of its clients is evident through this move. The certificate aims to attract dollar earnings and inject them into the national economy, allowing customers to maximize their savings in Egypt.

As part of this new scheme, Emirates NBD-Egypt is also reintroducing the monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual interest periodicities, providing clients with the convenience of different interest payment periods. This initiative further adds value to the overall banking experience.

Moreover, Emirates NBD-Egypt is offering a special reward for the first 50 CD issuers who bring fresh funds. These clients will receive a monetary voucher or promo code with a denomination of EGP 5,000 per voucher/promo code, which they can receive once. This offer presents an incredible opportunity for clients to earn extra rewards while securing their financial future.

Emirates NBD-Egypt’s new scheme perfectly aligns with its vision of providing integrated solutions and exceptional services to its customers while adhering to its commitment to promote sustainable development in Egypt.

