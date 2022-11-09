Cairo, Egypt - In line with its own strategy that aims at supporting digital transformation and expand the reach of digital services, which is in line with the Central Bank of Egypt’s directions on the matter, Emirates NBD Egypt is announcing the launch of its businessONLINE platform for corporate clients, which constitutes an integrated platform for a number of exclusive banking services offered by specialized experts, aiming at achieving a leap forward in the world of digital banking services offered to corporate clients.

The platform will ease the processes of managing complex funds and transaction issues, as well as offer a full preview of the banking accounts to reach a unified vision for all business activities. It also enables clients to reach all their accounts anywhere, in any currency, and take important decisions that fulfill their banking needs.

The businessONLINE platform provides access to the information related to corporate accounts, including account statements and more detailed reports on the transactions of the company, as well as providing effortless and efficient online bill-payment services in collaboration with Fawry for the first time in Egypt.

Mohamed Berro, CEO of Emirates NBD Egypt, said: “Launching businessONLINE is a unique leap forward in terms of providing digital services for business banking, commercial and large corporate clients, which offers all services that a business requires in one platform. This service will be a significant contribution to the comprehensive variety of banking services offered by Emirates NBD Egypt exclusively to its clients.

Berro also added that the bank works systematically to offer the best services to its clients through expanding its offerings as well as providing access to consultancy services and any relevant information. This is what distinguishes businessONLINE as it is the ideal platform to achieve these goals.

About Emirates NBD Egypt:

Emirates NBD Egypt is an owned subsidiary of Emirates NBD Group, a leading banking group in the Middle East and a major contributor to the banking industry on an international and global scale. Emirates NBD Egypt is one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, positioning itself as a pioneer in providing advanced digital banking services, supported by a large network of 66 branches spread across all governorates, and 335 ATMs across the country.

Emirates NBD Egypt is considered the main player in financing major projects related to the country's infrastructure and development initiatives, which has qualified it for many awards. Among these were three major awards granted by the largest banking institution in Africa, The Banker Africa.

The bank also won the Best Digital Bank Award in Egypt in 2017, the Best Mobile Banking application in Egypt for the year 2018 and the Best Digital Bank in Egypt for the year 2019 from International Finance Magazine. In addition, Emirates NBD Egypt was also awarded the Best Bank in Cash Management for the year 2018 from the Asian Banker, and two awards for the Most Innovative Bank for 2020 in Trade Finance and Cash Management Sector in Egypt and The Fastest Growing Corporate Bank in Egypt for the year 2021 by International Finance Magazine along with the Best Digital Bank Award for the year 2020-2021 from the Union of Arab Banks.

