Bank to also provide loans against POS receivables

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has expanded its portfolio in the payments space with the launch of Emirates NBD Pay.

Launched in collaboration with Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Emirates NBD Pay will offer card acceptance solutions to the bank’s existing and potential institutional banking clients in the UAE.

Emirates NBD is one of the largest issuing banks in the UAE with one in every four cards issued in the region belonging to the bank. With the growing demand for digital payments in the region, the agreement will support Emirates NBD in providing card acceptance solutions to its existing and potential Institutional Banking clients, whilst reaffirming Network International’s position as the region’s largest end-to-end payment service provider.

Emirates NBD Pay will enable clients to accept card payments across multiple channels including Point of Sale (POS) machines, payment gateway, Pay By Link, unified commerce, soft POS along with unattended kiosks. The bank will also offer value added services including buy-now-pay-later (BNPL), attractive POS lending solutions for Network International merchants, business-to-business payments, and sector specific integrated payment acceptance solutions for select clients, along with additional services such as easy payment plan (EPP) on POS, instant loyalty points redemption and dynamic currency conversion (DCC).

Emirates NBD has a long-standing relationship with Network International. The payments leader provides a range of issuer solutions and value-added services to the bank across the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This collaboration represents the first extension of the relationship into the merchant acquiring business. The bank has chosen Network International to leverage their expertise in the cards acceptance industry, built on best-in-class technology and decades-long experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmed Al Qassim, Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head, Corporate and Institutional Banking at Emirates NBD, said: “As a leading bank in the region, we are constantly working towards empowering businesses to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital environment. We are pleased to announce our foray into the merchant acquiring space, further adding to our rich suite of innovative solutions by enabling merchants to enhance their payment acceptance capabilities to meet changing customer expectations. We are confident that our collaboration with a market leader like Network International, holding a solid track record in reliable and secure acquirer processing services, will help us offer our clients a superior value proposition.”

He added, “The UAE payments market is ripe right now and expected to grow rapidly over the next few years, given the strong uptick in digital payment adoption during the pandemic. As a digital-first bank, we see this as a strong market opportunity and look forward to establishing ourselves as a key player, thus complementing our leadership position in the issuing space and supporting the UAE’s vison to become a cashless economy.”

Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International, said, “Emirates NBD has been a long-standing and major client and we are delighted to be their partner of choice as they expand their service offering in the payments space. As the preferred partner for more than 200 financial institutions and 150,000 merchants across MEA, we are confident that the bank will benefit from our proven expertise and experience in customised merchant management solutions. As we continue to strengthen our leadership position in the region, we look forward to supporting financial institutions, merchants and consumers when it comes to payments.”

-Ends-

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers. As at 30th September 2022, total assets were AED 721 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 196 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 885 branches and 4,113 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.7 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is also an early supporter to Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

​​​​​​​ Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Tricia Kaul

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Email: Tricia.Kaul@bcw-global.com

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

Network International:

Tricia Kaul

ASDA’A BCW,

Dubai, UAE,

Email: tricia.kaul@bm.com