Rebound was among one of the four promising innovator startups selected to join Cohort 2 of Emirates NBD’s National Digital Talent Incubator program

Partnership in line with Emirates NBD’s long-term sustainability agenda

Dubai, UAE: As a part of its commitment to ESG, Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has partnered up with Rebound, a global leader in advancing circularity through its innovative digital solutions for recyclable materials and expert advisory services. The partnership builds on and strengthens the bank’s long-term efforts to encourage a shift towards a more environmentally conscious outlook among its employees and external stakeholders. The initiative includes a series of workshops and webinars, with the goal of increasing engagement and awareness.

As a part of the bank’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, conserve resources and promote eco-friendly practices, Emirates NBD has implemented several initiatives across its offices, positioning itself as a pioneer in sustainable banking. The bank is committed to enhancing waste management practices in its offices by improving segregation and boosting recycling rates. Additionally, it aims to raise awareness among employees and external stakeholders on materials complexities.

The workshops and webinars conducted by Rebound will provide a holistic and practical understanding of circular economy principles, highlighting the importance of adopting materials circularity and sustainable consumption, as well as best waste management and recycling practices. The sessions will be a part of Emirates NBD’s efforts to empower employees and external stakeholders with knowledge, inspiring them to take incremental steps that cumulatively lead to significant environmental contributions supporting a circular economy and contributing to a sustainable future. They will also encourage them to actively participate in reducing and recycling, as well as fostering conscious consumption and eco-friendly behaviour both at the office and in their homes.

Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said: “As a socially responsible organisation, we are committed to taking meaningful steps to reduce our environmental footprint and pioneer a culture of sustainability. Over the past year alone we have made substantial progress, achieving several EGS milestones that underscore our commitment. Through our partnership with Rebound, we aspire to continue driving significant change by inspiring, educating and empowering our employees and stakeholders to join and support our sustainability journey.”

He added, “Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and we are delighted to collaborate with a like-minded partner such as Rebound to reinforce our commitment to fostering a greener and more sustainable future.”

Maryam AlMansoori, Founder and General Manager at Rebound said: “We are pleased to partner with Emirates NBD to drive awareness and action toward sustainable practices. Together, we are fostering a culture of responsibility and empowerment, equipping individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to embrace circularity and make a lasting impact on the environment.”

Rebound’s global mission is to keep materials out of the environment and within the economy, being part of the solution to reducing pollution. Rebound Solutions addresses the diverse facets of the pollution issue by offering expert advisory services to individuals, households, businesses, and governments that are interested in being a part of the solution in reducing pollution and supporting a transition towards a circular economy. Rebound enables its stakeholders to unlock potential opportunities in embracing circularity and achieving waste landfill diversion, while creating economic incentives and values, through empowerment, knowledge sharing and actionable insights.

