Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has announced the mega prize winners of its Salary Transfer campaign.

The six-month promotion offered customers the opportunity to win five mega prizes of AED 100,000, five grand prizes of AED 50,000 and 100 smartphones worth AED 5,000 each. To participate in the promotion, customers were required to open a new Salary Transfer Account, transfer their salary to the account, subscribe to a Credit Card or loan, and spend at least AED 5,000 using their Visa Debit and/or Credit Cards within 30 days of opening the account. Customers meeting these conditions within 60 days were awarded entries to the draw based on their total expenditure.

The promotion offered mega prizes exclusively for UAE Nationals, Abu Dhabi customers and accounts opened via Emirates NBD Mobile Banking App.

