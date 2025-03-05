Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, is set to be the first bank in the UAE to introduce the Visa Commercial Pay-Mobile Module for its SME and Corporate clients, in collaboration with Visa. This initiative aligns with the UAE Government's vision of digitalising payments while at the same time providing a distinctive and unique proposition to Emirates NBD’s clients to enhance payment efficiencies enabling security, automation and reconciliation through tokenized credentials.

Visa Commercial Pay Mobile is tailored for Corporates and SMEs providing an easy and secure way to manage expenses and enables employees to make payments using Visa virtual cards on their mobile devices through digital wallets like Apple Pay or Google Pay. The solution extends the current Virtual Card capability of deploying tokenized virtual credentials providing enhanced security, real-time controls and expense management to the digital wallets, enabling the use of Virtual Cards to make POS machine (card present) payments.

Commenting on this partnership, Deepak Chandran, Group Head of Retail Products at Emirates NBD, said: "We are proud to partner with Visa to launch the Visa Commercial Pay–Mobile solution, extending our suite of innovative payment solutions for our SME and Corporate clients. This collaboration underscores our continued commitment to empower businesses with cutting-edge financial tools. We are confident that our new value proposition will provide our customers with increased flexibility and control for their online and offline corporate payments.”

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s Vice President and UAE Country Manager, added: “Our partnership with Emirates NBD reflects our commitment to fostering innovation in the payments and financial sector. The introduction of Visa Commercial Pay-Mobile with Emirates NBD – a first in the UAE, offers businesses a more efficient and secure way to manage their payments and expenses. As we progress, we remain dedicated to working closely with Emirates NBD to further tailor our solutions to support the digital transformation of local businesses and growing needs of the UAE’s digital economy.”

With the current challenges automation and digitisation for B2B Payments, Emirates NBD and Visa’s virtual card capabilities are aimed at revolutionising payments on card rails. These capabilities drive working capital benefits and tokenized solutions through secure channels. Additionally, they provide key insights for real-time decision making, business planning, and enable mobile payments.

