Bank will provide thought leadership by co-hosting a session on Financing Youth Conservation Projects

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, announced its role as an official partner of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Youth Summit.

Uniting changemakers aged 18–35 from around the world, the IUCN Youth Summit presents a day of connection, collaboration and inspiration, setting the tone for the upcoming IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi. Bringing together young environmental leaders, policymakers and global stakeholders, the Summit advances transformative action on conservation and sustainability among the youth.

Emirates NBD will also take up the role of a Knowledge Partner at the Summit. The bank will participate in a session on ‘Financing Youth Conservation Projects’ to a vibrant and diverse community of young people who are shaping the future of conservation. This session addresses a core barrier, namely the lack of access to conservation finance. Emirates NBD will offer financial tools, insights and practical models to reimagine successful outcomes for youth-led initiatives, including projects that safeguard biodiversity and advance climate action.

Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said: “Emirates NBD is proud to collaborate with international partners towards the IUCN Youth Summit. This initiative aids in our efforts to champion youth-driven conservation strategies. Young people are at the heart of today’s solutions for tomorrow’s challenges. By supporting them with innovative financial tools, we help deliver sustainable growth. As a socially responsible banking group, we are fully aligned with the UAE’s sustainability goals while driving progress in international ESG priority areas.”

Through this initiative, the Emirates NBD remains committed to purposeful and responsible environmental stewardship, while supporting the UAE's sustainability objectives and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By empowering the youth to drive conservation impact through finance and innovation, Emirates NBD continues to support next-generation leaders in leading transformative action to shape a sustainable future.

