Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Motor Company (EMC), the authorised General Distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has been recognised by Mercedes-Benz Middle East for its exceptional overall performance and business excellence at the Mercedes-Benz General Distributor (MBGD) 2021 Awards ceremony. The annual event, organised by Mercedes-Benz Middle East, was attended by all dealers across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.

EMC was nominated in 10 out of 15 categories across sales, aftersales, marketing, customer journey and people development – and awarded the “Best Performance in AMG Sales Award” and the “General Distributor of the Year for 2021”. The awards were presented by the MBGD Management Team, and William James Adams Jr., better known as will.i.am, American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer.

Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of the Al Fahim Group, the parent company of Emirates Motor Company, said: “We live in an era of disruption, and these awards demonstrate our commitment to continuously deliver customer satisfaction and excellence in new and innovative ways. As the flagship company of ALFAHIM Group, we are constantly striving to raise the bar in everything we do – and the recent opening of our first-of-its-kind Mercedes-Benz Boutique showroom at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, is an indication of this. We would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate the other winners and finalists.”

Commenting on the awards, Martin Schulz, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, said: “This recognition is down to the hard work and efforts of the EMC management and team. We’ve seen a tremendous change within the company in 2021 and their efforts didn’t go unnoticed, especially taking into consideration the challenges the automotive industry has faced in recent times.”

In addition to the categories that it won, EMC was shortlisted for the “Online Appointment Booking”, “Mercedes ME Connect”, “Top End Initiative”, “People Development”, “Digital Customer Experience”, “Physical Customer Experience”, “Parts Trading Performance”, “Marketing Campaign” and “NRCP Growth” awards.

Schulz added: “I was very pleased to present the main award to the deserving EMC team, given all the remarkable accomplishments presented across all of its business departments. This award is recognition for all the hard work, sacrifice, effort and dedication from every person at Emirates Motor Company, which has been so appreciated by its loyal customers”

Also commenting on this achievement, Mohammad Ghazi Al Momani, General Manager of Emirates Motor Company, said: “This amazing achievement reflects the hard work and commitment demonstrated throughout the year by our incredible team. It is through their collective efforts that we have been able to overcome the challenges we have encountered, and this spirit, driven by an unwavering sense of responsibility, passion and dedication to serve our customers to the highest standards, will enable us to continue in the same vein going forward. Together we look forward to continuing to combine our abilities, experience and acquired expertise towards achieving our corporate objectives and assuring the sustainability and success of the company.”

-Ends-

Contacts:

Kasia Szelag

Brand Manager

MB Cars - Brand Management

E-mail: Kasia.Szelag@emiratesmotorco.ae

Mercedes-Benz AG at a glance

Mercedes-Benz AG is responsible for the global business of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans with over 173,000 employees worldwide. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and services. Furthermore, with its pioneering innovations, the company aspires to be a leader in the fields of connectivity, automated driving and alternative powertrains. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes-Benz brand with the sub-brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, as well as the smart brand and the EQ product and technology brand for electric mobility. Mercedes-Benz AG is one of the largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars. In 2019, it sold nearly 2.4 million passenger cars and more than 438,000 vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes-Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with over 40 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing its global battery production network on three continents. Sustainable practice plays a decisive role in both business segments. To the company, sustainability means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is Daimler's sustainable business strategy. In this, the company takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

About Emirates Motor Company

As the flagship company of ALFAHIM Group, Emirates Motor Company (EMC) – Mercedes-Benz General Authorized Distributor in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi since 1962, symbolizes the phenomenal growth and success the group has achieved.

In true Mercedes-Benz tradition, EMC continuously strives for customer satisfaction and excellence. EMC markets, distributes and services Mercedes-Benz vehicles, from luxury saloons through EMC Passenger Cars to the largest trucks from EMC Commercial Vehicles, providing quality service by certified experts. Operations in Abu Dhabi are carried out from purpose-built premises with a well-integrated network of showrooms, offices, part depots and workshops.

About ALFAHIM Group

ALFAHIM Group is one of the UAE’s most successful family businesses. Based in Abu Dhabi, the conglomerate has played an intrinsic role in the development of the country’s progressive economy, and continues to harness its assets to deliver on a clearly defined mission: To remain a leading sustainable group of companies providing prosperity for future generations across multiple industries. Through its portfolio of companies across the automotive, real estate, energy and travel sectors, the group is a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 leading to a more sustainable and diversified economy.