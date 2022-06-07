Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced the winners of the grand prizes for its Kunooz Savings Account for May 2022.

Jordanian national Naji Nizar Naji Alassaf won the AED 1 million cash prize and UAE national Jabr Ateeq Obaid Khamis Al Marar won a brand-new Tesla car. In addition, Muna Ali Hassan Salem Al Marzooqi and Amit Khorana won AED 10,000 each.

Farid Al Mulla, Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “On behalf of Emirates Islamic, we would like to congratulate the winners of May’s Kunooz Savings Account draw. As a leading UAE bank, we are committed to providing our customers with customer-centric banking solutions such as the Kunooz Savings Account which rewards saving and encourages a healthy financial lifestyle. The account has been instrumental in motivating our customers to save money for their future by rewarding them with daily and monthly prizes. We look forward to helping our customers achieve their dreams and inspire many others to enhance their chances of winning by saving more.”

Emirates Islamic’s Kunooz Savings Account is the bank’s flagship account. Customers can win grand prizes worth AED 1 million and Tesla cars for every AED 5,000 maintained monthly in their account. Additionally, customers have a chance to win cash prizes worth AED 10,000 once every two weeks for every AED 1,000 maintained daily in their account.

