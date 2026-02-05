Dubai, UAE: Emirates has announced the expansion of its operations to Tokyo Narita with the introduction of a second daily service from 1 May, operated by the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER.



The additional flight, EK320, will depart Dubai at 22:30hrs and arrive in Tokyo Narita at 13:30hrs the following day. The return service, EK321, will depart Tokyo Narita at 21:30hrs and arrive in Dubai at 03:50hrs the following day. All times are local.



The second daily flight will provide travellers with greater choice and enhanced opportunities for multi-destination itineraries, including the convenience of a stopover in Dubai. Eastbound passengers on the additional Narita service will arrive in the afternoon, supporting stronger domestic connectivity and shorter connection times from key European and Middle Eastern markets. Westbound travellers departing from Tokyo Narita will benefit from an early-morning arrival in Dubai, enabling seamless onward connections to major destinations across Europe, Africa and South America, including Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Brazil.



With the deployment of a refurbished Boeing 777-300ER on flights EK320/321 to Tokyo Narita, Emirates doubles down on its commitment to offer a consistent travel experience for its customers in Japan. The four-class aircraft features upgraded interiors with new design elements, including modern colour palettes, specially designed Ghaf Tree motifs, and wood finishes across all cabins. Travellers will have access to 260 of the latest-generation Economy seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, 40 Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, and eight First Class Suites.



The onboard experience is rounded off with a regionally-inspired cuisine featuring Japanese dishes such as Kaiseki meal tray. Travellers across all cabins will also enjoy more than 6,500 channels of on-demand content on Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, featuring movies, TV series, podcasts, music, documentaries and more, with a selection of Japanese content.



Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents as well as Emirates’ retail stores.



Emirates in Japan



Emirates has been serving Japan since 2002 and currently operates three daily flights to Tokyo Narita, Tokyo Haneda, and Osaka, with all services offering the airline’s Premium Economy product on a mix of Boeing 777s and A380s.



From 1 May, Emirates will offer more than 22,500 weekly seats to and from Japan across 28 weekly flights serving three gateways. On a weekly basis, the airline will be able to carry 1,240 tonnes of cargo in and out of the country, providing extensive capacity for local businesses to transport their products to key trade markets in the GCC, Europe, and Africa.



The airline has also enhanced its offering for premium customers in Narita with the introduction of its world-class Chauffeur-drive service earlier this month. The service will also be extended to premium customers in Osaka from 1 March.



Emirates offers expanded domestic connectivity through partnerships with Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways, serving 36 destinations, including 26 domestic and 10 regional points. The additional frequency to Narita further provides travellers with greater flexibility and more convenient connection options to these points and beyond.



