United Arab Emirates - Dubai: In conjunction with the UAE Innovation Month “UAE Innovates 2024”, the Training and Development Centre at Emirates Health Services (EHS) organized an interactive workshop in cooperation with Amazon on February 26, aimed at supporting EHS’ innovation strategy and implementing innovative projects that support healthcare. The workshop saw participation from EHS leadership, EHS employees who are Innovation Diploma graduates, Youth Council members, hospital and department directors, partners, and directors of universities and academic institutions.

This interactive workshop aims to develop initiatives that support EHS in achieving the goals of its innovation strategy 2023-2026, by enhancing the sustainability of the healthcare sector and contributing to the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and the national vision “We the UAE 2031” leading up to the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071. EHS is participating in the "UAE Innovates 2024" by offering a wide and diverse range of interactive activities, workshops, and lectures aimed at enhancing capabilities and honoring outstanding initiatives of innovators.

H.E. Dr. Abdulaziz Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Financial Sector and Support Services, emphasized that this workshop organized in collaboration with Amazon reflects EHS’ commitment to promoting development in the healthcare sector and empowering the capabilities and skills of its medical and administrative staff. Through knowledge exchange, best practice sharing, and exploring innovative solutions and modern technological applications, the workshop provides an opportunity to improve the quality of health services.

Dr. Kalthoom AlBlooshi, Chief Innovation Officer and Director of the Training and Development Centre at EHS, highlighted the importance of cooperation with strategic partners in achieving continuous development and improvement in the healthcare sector. She emphasized EHS’ alignment with the UAE directives to promote a culture of innovation and enhance the UAE's position as a global innovation hub, particularly in healthcare development.

Through its innovation strategy 2023-2026, EHS aims to achieve the sustainability of health innovations and contribute to the development of the health sector. It aims to establish an environment conducive to innovation and promote a culture of innovation at all levels. Emirates Health Services endeavors to improve constantly by building internal competencies and capabilities, adopting pilot projects, developing the mechanism of experimental models, applying innovations, and expanding their impact in shaping the future of the healthcare sector. The innovation strategy also focuses on expanding partnerships to develop health innovation and adopt strategic initiatives in cooperation with relevant partners, and building strong support for emerging companies in the field of healthcare.