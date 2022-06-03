Dubai, United Arab of Emirates:( AETOSWire) Emirates Hawks Institute is set to be the most exclusive higher education institution in Dubai with a highly strict admission requirement that goes beyond academic criteria, state-of-the-art facilities, exceptional student services, guaranteed internship, and networking with top leaders in the fashion and luxury businesses. With a campus located in the iconic Emirates Towers, the institute will open its doors on September 15, 2022.

Emirates Hawks Institute’s academic program will focus primarily on Fashion Management, Luxury Management and Wealth Management, covering all segments of higher education from a four-year diploma to two-year masters, one-year executive masters, certificates, and continuing education.

Heena Sajan, Managing Director at Emirates Hawks Institute, said: “Emirates Hawks Institute is aligned with Dubai’s vision and aims to provide the best education offer in the country to meet the growing needs of emerging businesses such as fashion and luxury brands. We are thrilled to offer top-notch academic programs that are set according to international standards with an environment and resources that will equip students to become leaders in their chosen field. Our learning approach adopts the new paradigm of knowledge and skills that are necessary to attain real success in today’s world.”

The campus is a world class multifunctional space with state-of-the-art facilities and an innovation centre that will operate as a learning hub, where fashion and luxury brands together with the school and the students can try new products and techniques, implement ideas, and simulate new business strategies.

The faculty is made up of renowned entrepreneurs, consultants, CEOs, and company leaders; and are selected for their years of invaluable real-world experience. “Our professors practise what they teach every day in the business world. Students can expect lectures that go beyond the abstract and train them for a highly competitive environment, Nurturing talents will have a positive impact on Dubai economy.” Sajan added.

Emirates Hawks Institute’s Internship Program is tailored to fit the individualised career trajectory of each student. The school is partnered with global brands in fashion and luxury that maintain a strong presence in Dubai, which will open their doors for Emirates Hawks students to start their career.

Students will have access to unique learning with hands-on experience from industry leading pioneers who will hold seminars at the campus so that graduates will have a competitive advantage when pursuing the many jobs available in fashion and luxury businesses in Dubai and UAE.

The official website of the school www.emirateshawks.org will be launched at a press conference at the Emirates Hawks’ Lecture Hall on June 27 at 2.00pm.

For more information, please contact the Emirates Hawks Institute at info@emirateshawks.org.

