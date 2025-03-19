Dubai, UAE – Emirates Gold, the first UAE Good Delivery (UAEGD) certified refinery and Dubai’s pioneering gold refinery accredited by the DMCC, proudly marks its 33rd anniversary as a global leader in the precious metals industry. Over three decades, the company has built a stellar reputation, producing and selling over 100 million coins and investment bars worldwide—a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation.

To commemorate this milestone, Emirates Gold proudly unveils the exclusive ‘Arabian Heritage’ collection—a distinguished series of gold bars featuring intricate designs inspired by iconic Arabian symbols. This collection celebrates the region's rich cultural heritage, combining exceptional craftsmanship with timeless artistry. It provides investors with a premium product that embodies the traditions and legacy of the UAE and the broader Arabian region.

Commenting on this milestone, Abhijit Shah, CEO of Emirates Gold, said:

"Our 33-year journey has been defined by excellence, trust, and innovation. We are deeply grateful to our clients, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support. As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we remain committed to driving the industry forward with groundbreaking products and sustainable practices."

Since its inception, Emirates Gold has been a pioneer in the precious metals sector, offering a comprehensive range of services, including refining, smelting, assaying, minting, bullion trading, precious stones separation, and corporate gifting. These diverse capabilities have established Emirates Gold as a trusted name in the UAE and beyond, underpinned by its dedication to quality and innovation.

In late 2024, the company embarked on an exciting new chapter with its acquisition by Bright East Holding 1, a holding company registered with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This strategic move has set the stage for a renewed vision, positioning Emirates Gold for significant growth and expansion in 2025 and beyond.

As it enters its next phase, Emirates Gold plans to strengthen its global footprint across the UAE, GCC, USA, Europe, Southeast Asia, and emerging markets through strategic partnerships and market diversification. The company is also investing in advanced minting technologies, including a coloured minting machine to complement its 3D Pro Fibre Laser Machine and Hydraulic Minting Press, enhancing production capabilities. Emirates Gold remains dedicated to sustainability and innovation, solidifying its leadership in gold and silver investment products while integrating eco-friendly practices and maintaining exceptional product quality.

About Emirates Gold

Emirates Gold DMCC is a leading precious metal refining and minting company based in the United Arab Emirates. With a rich heritage spanning over three decades, Emirates Gold has established itself as a trusted name in the global precious metals industry for its finest quality products. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Emirates Gold has a global presence, serving customers and partners across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and beyond.