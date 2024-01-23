Dubai, UAE: Emirates Glass LLC, one of the leading processors of architectural flat glass in the Middle East and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC has taken a technological leap, marking a significant milestone by announcing the acquisition of the cutting-edge LiSEC Jumbo Cutting Line, enhancing capabilities and reinforcing the commitment to delivering top-notch glass products.

The LiSEC Jumbo Cutting Line represents a groundbreaking system designed to handle and cut glass sheets of up to an impressive 8 meters, setting new benchmarks in precision and efficiency. Equipped with advanced cutting tools and CNC technology, this acquisition enables Emirates Glass to cater to the burgeoning demand for large-scale glass applications while upholding uncompromising quality standards.

"Emirates Glass' adoption of the LiSEC Jumbo Cutting Line heralds a new era in our commitment to leading the glass industry. This cutting-edge technology isn't just an upgrade; it's a strategic investment propelling us into a league of unparalleled precision and efficiency. By embracing advanced CNC technology and expanding our capabilities to handle glass sheets of up to 8 meters, we're not only meeting current demands but foreseeing future industry needs. Emirates Glass stands poised at the forefront of the glass industry, ready to redefine standards, exceed expectations, and deliver unparalleled quality to our valued clients and partners worldwide”, said Ahmed Al Shared, Head of Operations, Dubai Investments.

The incorporation of state-of-the-art CNC technology ensures unmatched precision in every cut, meeting the most stringent quality benchmarks. In conjunction with the LiSec Jumbo Cutting Line, Emirates Glass has also acquired an autoloader machine—an automated system designed for loading glass sheets to the Jumbo Cutting Line. This strategic investment aims to fully automate the loading process, eliminating the need for human intervention, streamlining the process, enhancing overall operational efficiency and reducing lead times. The machine has broadened Emirates Glass' horizons, allowing for diverse applications in construction, architecture, and interior design.

Emirates Glass remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering high-quality glass products. The LiSEC Jumbo Cutting Line supplements this commitment by providing precise, consistent, and reliable cutting for every glass sheet.