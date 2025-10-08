Abu Dhabi – The Emirates Franchise Association convened its third board meeting, with the participation of board members and representatives from various chambers of commerce. Discussions focused on a range of initiatives and strategic decisions designed to promote the franchise ecosystem in the UAE, while strengthening its competitiveness both locally and internationally.

Participants reviewed the Association’s recent achievements, adopted new strategies for collaboration with government entities and the private sector, and developed an executive plan to support entrepreneurs and businesses in leveraging the franchise model as a key driver of growth and job creation.

Her Excellency Noor Al Tamimi, Chairwoman of the Emirates Franchise Association, expressed her appreciation for the dedication of the board members and the Association’s partners from the chambers of commerce. She emphasised that the coming phase will require intensified institutional cooperation and an expanded partnership network.

“We are working to consolidate the UAE’s position as a leading regional centre for franchising through a clear regulatory framework, high-quality services for our members, and ongoing awareness and development programmes,” HE Al Tamimi stated. “Our aim is for the Association to become a reference platform, contributing to investment stimulation, the empowerment of national companies, and the attraction of distinguished global brands, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

Membership Development

The board approved the list of honorary members, placing particular emphasis on delivering tailored services and exclusive benefit packages to this distinguished group. Discussions also covered plans to conduct individual consultations to better understand members’ expectations and to broaden the scope of partnerships, thereby enhancing member engagement and overall value.

A Suite of Initiatives

The Association’s forthcoming work programme is founded on a comprehensive package of initiatives. Her Excellency Noor Al Tamimi, Chairwoman of the Emirates Franchise Association, announced a new sectoral strategy, which includes establishing a Centre of Excellence for Commercial Franchises, organising workshops, training courses, and an annual franchise exhibition. The strategy also encompasses the launch of an integrated digital platform for support and services, the creation of a specialised legal centre for consultations and contracts, and a commitment to enabling various community segments, especially youth and entrepreneurs, to access franchise opportunities aligned with their capabilities.

She stated: “We are committed to spreading the culture of responsible franchising, providing practical training, clear procedural guides, and fostering productive collaborations with banks and financial institutions. Our aim is to ensure a seamless transition from concept to implementation and from initiatives to measurable results.

New Initiatives

Turning to events and promotional activities, the Association reviewed its upcoming agenda, which includes participation in the Turkey exhibition and events in Indonesia, coinciding with the World Franchise Council meeting. The Association also announced the launch of the ‘World Franchise Hour’ and ‘Emirati Franchise Hour’ initiatives to promote knowledge exchange, as well as the establishment of World Franchise Day in the UAE on 10 June 2026.

“We are presented with a historic opportunity to shape a sector capable of delivering sustainable added value to the national economy. Our success will be measured by the opportunities we create for entrepreneurs, the robust legislation we establish, and the strategic partnerships we build both domestically and internationally,” said H.E. Al Tamimi.